URBANA — Champaign County government may have to cut 24 to 30 positions for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1 because of the nursing home’s effect on its general fund.



“That’s what we would be looking at for FY18,” Administrator Rick Snider said following a two-hour county board study session on the nursing home Tuesday night.



The county may need to loan the nursing home another $500,000 over the next six months to keep it operational, he said, requiring a corresponding cut in the general fund.



And if the county includes loans already made to the nursing home that it doesn’t think will be repaid, the gap could be as much as $1.5 million, Snider said.



“That translates into 24 to 30 headcount that we’d have to cut, depending on which departments you’re looking at,” he said.



It would be up to the county board to determine those cuts during the budget-making process that begins in August and ends in November.



There’s no way to cut the budget without reducing personnel, he told board members.



“We’re pretty much scraped to the bone in department head budgets,” he said. “Department heads have gone through several years of cuts, and I don’t think there’s anything else left to cut.”



During Tuesday’s wide-ranging discussion of the future of the financially troubled nursing home, board members reviewed financial projections and heard from the newly installed management company at the facility as well as from a broker who will be marketing the property to prospective buyers.



The board also heard from an Urbana businessman, who — during the public comment period — chided the county board, county administration and news media for weakening the county’s position in its efforts to sell the home.



“The county has in effect crippled its position by exposing its weaknesses,” George Amaya said. “Because of the way this has transpired, the worst-case scenario has occurred with the county nursing home. We have staffing issues because nobody knows if they’re going to be paid the next week. The census is dropping because people don’t want to be there.



“The constant negative pounding of this is putting the county in a really precarious position.”



But Suzanne Koenig of SAK Management, which took over operations at the facility on July 1, said the nursing home “has a lot of potential.”



“It’s kind of exciting that we see that there are going to be some changes that are immediate within the next 60 to 90 days,” she said, mentioning efforts to recover long-owed revenue and to eliminate high-cost contracts with some vendors.



“There are many contracts that really could be improved. Prices are too high and time periods to pay are too accelerated,” Koenig said. “We have vendors we’ve worked with in the past that are willing to give 90 to 120 days on payment terms.”



Those contracts were negotiated by the previous management team, MPA of suburban St. Louis.



Snider said that requests for proposals for new contracts for dietary services and supplies at the home went out Tuesday and that “significant savings” could result.



Five of the board’s 22 members were absent from the study session: Democrats Giraldo Rosales, James Tinsley, Stephanie Fortado and Republicans Diane Michaels and Brooks Marsh.



