Thomasboro board weighs police options

THOMASBORO — The Thomasboro Village Board appears to be leaning toward hiring a full-time police chief to replace the retiring part-time chief, but has not ruled out contracting with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office for police protection.

“I’d like to see a quote (from the sheriff’s department), then go from there,” trustee Dustin Rhodes said at the July 17 special board meeting.

More questions than answers were raised at the meeting, but it was clear trustees would like to hire someone who would be invested in the community.

“I want someone who is interested in the town,” trustee Anna Martin said.

Mayor Tyler Evans, who had expressed a similar viewpoint earlier, considered another angle.

“At the end of the day, we may get someone who may not care, but if they get the job done — you either do the job or you don’t,” he said.

Much of the discussion focused on how much and when coverage is needed. Currently, the village employs a part-time police chief and three part-time patrolmen for a total of about 66 hours a week and budgets $70,000 annually for police wages.

Sixty hours was suggested. If the board contracted with the sheriff’s department, how much of that time would actually be spent patrolling Thomasboro? How much time would be spent writing reports? What about time appearing in court? How long would it take for a sheriff’s deputy to respond? Would a deputy enforce zoning and other municipal codes?

If the board hires a full-time police chief, how would the additional 20 hours be allotted? Do they hire one part-time patrolman or two?

“We had a long period without a daytime officer. I would rather add a position than take one away,” Rhodes said in support of one part-time position.

Martin argued that would reduce flexibility when officers needed downtime, referring to Police Chief Keith Willis’s comment that most part-time police officers also work a full-time job.

Could they get by with only a full-time police chief as Gifford does? Could they rely on the sheriff’s department to respond? Or contract with the sheriff’s department to cover the rest of the time? trustees asked.

Gifford pays its police chief $50,000 a year for a 40-hour work week, trustee Trent Sage said.

Martin would like to see the school day fully covered, but as Evans noted, that would require two full-time people and leave evenings without coverage. Could the shift be extended? he asked.

Willis, noting that police departments work 12-hour shifts, made a case for maximizing coverage as being best for residents and officers. The highest volume of calls comes in between 11 a.m. and 2 a.m., he said.

Rhodes asked Willis why more calls came in “after hours.”

“You’ve got to understand the demographics of Thomasboro,” Willis said. “We are a small community, yes, but we have a high influx of (renters). We also have a high rate of substance-abuse and mental-health issues (dealing with people who are) suicidal and making welfare checks. Do we have drugs, yes, but the main drug of choice in this town is alcohol.”

Another topic of discussion was residency. Should a new police chief be required to live in Thomasboro within a certain radius? Perhaps within the fire protection district? Within five miles? Within 10 minutes? Are there homes available for sale? trustees asked.

“We lost one person for public works who was really, really qualified because he didn’t want to relocate,” trustee Tony Grilo said.

Evans noted a residency requirement could reduce the number of qualified applicants.

“If we have a pool of 100 people and put in a (residency requirement), we could go from a huge pool and drop down dramatically,” Evans said.

The discussion will continue at 7 p.m. at the Monday, Aug. 7, regular board meeting. In the meantime, the peresonnel and police/safety committees (Martin, Scott and Sage) will request a quote from the sheriff’s department, request information from Gifford about its police department and write an advertisement requesting resumes from qualified applicants.

