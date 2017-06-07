Black weighing run for former seat

DANVILLE — Almost 25 years in the Illinois House of Representatives may not have been enough for Danville Republican Bill Black.

He said Wednesday that he’s giving serious thought to running to succeed state Rep. Chad Hays, R-Catlin, who earlier this week announced he would not run for another term next year.

Hays had succeeded Black as the Danville area representative in December 2010.

“I know my way around that situation a little bit, and I think I could be an advocate for this district, as Chad was. And an advocate for community colleges and the university (of Illinois) and education,” said Black, who is on the board of Danville Area Community College. “I’m not a shrinking violet, and I’m not going to go over there and say, ‘Oh, gee whiz, why did you do that?’”

Black is 75 years old, about six months older than House Speaker Michael Madigan but about 18 months younger than the current dean of the House, state Rep. John Cavaletto, R-Salem.

“I’d be 77 years old when I was inaugurated, but one good thing is I’m not going to go over there and say, ‘Boy I want to stay here as long as I could stay,’” he said. “It would be with no trepidation and no fear of what might happen to me, other than health-related.”

Black acknowledged that he has kidney disease, “but it’s under control.” And he had what he called “a mild heart attack” three years ago, “but I’ve got a great cardiologist.”

He said he and wife Sharon “were out and about yesterday and people were very encouraging. I don’t know. I’m having lunch with people, and we’re going to talk about it. Obviously, I’d like to see the seat stay in Vermilion County.”

Champaign County is the only other county in Hays’ 104th District.

When he announced his retirement in 2010, Black said he wanted to spend more time with his family, including his grandchildren.

“My grandkids, three of them are out of high school now. So it’s not like I want to run down and visit the grandkids every day. And Grandma and Grandpa aren’t as exciting now as we were when the grandkids were little,” he said.

Black, who began serving in the House in 1986, said, “I enjoyed the work. I liked it. And I miss some of those people.”

He said he wants to talk to House Minority Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs before going further in his deliberations.

“He’s a serious leader who’s caught in an almost impossible vise,” Black said of Durkin and his relationship with Gov. Bruce Rauner. “He’s a very smart guy, and he’s trying to walk a tightrope where a guy on one end is saying, ‘I’ve got a lot of money that will help you guys in campaigns,’ and then you look a the other end and it’s,

‘Yeah, but that money comes with some horrendous pressure.’”

Black said he recently met with U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro. At one time, they were colleagues in the Illinois House.

“We both agreed that we don’t miss the circus but we miss some of the clowns. And I don’t mean that as a pejorative term,” Black said. “Some of the performers and people were nice people. I loved the staff. It’s a different environment, but I think I could navigate through it, and now at my age I’m not going to go over there thinking,

‘Oh gosh, how am I going to run for 2020 and 2022?’

“I’m not going to worry about that at all. I’d just run year to year.”

