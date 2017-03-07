Hays said he won't seek re-election to his Illinois House seat

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Chad Hays, in office since 2010, announced Monday that he will not run for re-election in 2018.



Hays, a Catlin Republican and an assistant minority leader in the House, represents portions of Champaign and Vermilion counties.



He replaced state Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville, in the House.



“The functionality today of the Illinois General Assembly today is simply untenable and counterproductive,” Hays said in a statement. “Legislators who care deeply and have the courage of their convictions and the intestinal fortitude to do what is right regardless of the consequences are increasingly silenced. I believe we are in serious jeopardy of independent thought being a relic in our public discourse.”



Hays, 54, has become increasingly at odds with the administration of Gov. Bruce Fauner, and on Sunday he was one of 15 Republicans to break with the governor on an increase in the state income tax.



But his statement also noted the level of animosity between Rauner and longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan was a significant factor in his decision to retire.



“The current dislike and distrust between the governor and the speaker has paralyzed government in Illinois. Ego, money and power eclipse the desire of well-meaning and honest public servants, and blame, press conferences and talking points have replaced governing. Sadly, voices of moderation and reason are increasingly elbowed out by well-financed fringe elements,” Hays said in a statement.



“The rules of engagement of the House of Representatives are the conduit to one man unilaterally controlling the legislative process in a total and complete end run around democracy,” he continued.



“The stifling nature of the House rules render ‘we the people’ void of a voice or even a venue from which to be heard. We have become a remote outpost in relation to what our Founding Fathers had in mind.”



Hays said that “at this point I do plan to serve out the remainder of my current term,” which would run through January 2019.



“Thereafter, I look forward to enjoying time with my wife, children and grandchildren while I continue to strive to make East Central Illinois a better place to live, work and raise a family,” he said.

tkacich@news-gazette.com

