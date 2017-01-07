Village won't initiate third-party investigation into stormwater sewer case

RANTOUL — While saying mistakes were made in communication regarding a change in a storm sewer project that benefitted a village trustee, Rantoul Mayor Chuck

Smith said he will not call for a third-party investigation into the legality of the case.

Smith said attorneys from two law firms confirmed no laws were broken and that Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh was within legal bounds to issue a supplemental engineering agreement for the Broadmeadow Drive drainage improvement project.

In a statement issued Friday, Smith said “reasonable steps” have been taken to correct mistakes made in the case and to prevent them from occurring in the future.

He said village attorney Ken Beth of Champaign and attorney Greg Smith of Chicago reviewed the case, and neither “has determined that any further legal action on the part of the village is now necessary or appropriate.”

Smith said after having Beth check the facts, the village wanted a second opinion for an attorney to examine the case and give his opinion and interpretation of how the case was handled.

“This has taken an enormous amount of time,” Smith said. “We wanted to make sure it was done right and that this administration was transparent.”

Smith said as a result, he does not believe any further investigation by any prosecuting or police agency is warranted. Smith did say, however, if either the Champaign County state’s attorney or the county sheriff wishes to pursue an investigation, the village would fully cooperate.

Smith said he doesn’t believe either the state’s attorney or the sheriff would initiate an investigation on its own, rather only if citizens petitioned for the action to be taken.

Three residents of the village, speaking at the June village board meeting, asked that a third-party investigation be conducted. The case involved the rerouting of a storm sewer line around property owned by village trustee Chad Smith. Smith had bought the property intending to build a house on it, not knowing that a storm sewer easement ran through the land.

Smith approached village officials and asked if the storm sewer line could be moved. The line was rerouted at a cost of about $39,000. Smith paid back the village $17,079 to compensate for the cost of the rerouting. The engineering firm for the project, Berns and McDonnell, wrote in a letter that Smith should not have to pay the full cost of the work because the village as a whole benefitted from the rerouting the storm sewer line.

The most vocal of the residents questioning the village’s actions, Jack Anderson, claimed Fiegenschuh overstepped his bounds by approving the rerouting without receiving village board approval and was lax in keeping the board informed. Smith said, however, both attorneys opined that Fiegenschuh was within his legal right to approve the supplemental engineering agreement.

“I feel totally vindicated” by the attorneys’ opinion, Fiegenschuh said, citing the Local Government Professional Services Act, which gives him the authority to approve the supplemental engineering agreement.

“I had two different attorneys tell me I was well within my authority to sign that document,” Fiegenschuh said, adding he has also retained his own attorney “because I was tired of people slandering me in public.”

Fiegenschuh said “if this resident (Anderson) who has brought this issue up continues to write about me in the newspaper, my attorney is going to take care of it. I’m tired of having this resident drag my name through the mud.” (Anderson has written several guest commentaries that have appeared in the Rantoul Press.)

Fiegenschuh said lost in the discussion was that “the work involved was part of a $1.2 million stormwater and street improvement project.”

The village initially planned to let Chad Smith pay off the amount he owed the village over 20 years. Fiegenschuh said the initial thinking on that was because the village was paying off the bonds for the storm water and road improvement project over 20 years that it could let Chad Smith do the same. Beth, however, opined that Smith should be required to pay back the village in one lump sum.

Responding to Chuck Smith’s decision not to seek a third-party investigation of the matter, Anderson said, “The real issue has always been the facts behind this thing were never fully disclosed in open session.”

“The most important thing remains unanswered — why was the decision to reroute the storm sewer pursued at a cost of $39,000 when a $5,000 alternate not involving the village or public funds was available?” Anderson said.

He said Chad Smith could have sold the lots containing the easement and purchased two other lots where no easement existed.

“If the attorneys wanted to say (Fiegenschuh) had the authority, that’s not the real issue,” Anderson said of the village administrator approving the supplemental engineering agreement.

