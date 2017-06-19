Lincoln's Challenge construction likely to stop again

RANTOUL — Construction on Rantoul’s Lincoln’s Challenge campus is scheduled to halt again if the Illinois General Assembly does not pass a new budget.

Allie Bovis, a spokesperson for the Illinois Capital Development Board, said funding for the construction contract is not available after June 30 because no appropriate bill was passed by the legislature.

She said the CDB sent out stop-work letters.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has called a special session of the General Assembly for the next 10 days “and we are hopeful the General Assembly will pass a budget so these projects can continue,” Bovis said.

Academy Director Peter T. Thomas said he had not been told about the planned halt of construction.

“They don’t talk to us like they do the contractors,” Thomas said. “A lot of times information flows to the contractors that we don’t even know about.”

Thomas said a meeting was scheduled for Tuesday “to talk about what’s to keep the academy going.”

He said he has been speaking with construction workers at the site daily to get a handle on how the work is proceeding.

Thomas said two of the buildings on the new campus — the gymnasium and the academic building — were scheduled for completion in September. The cadet dormitory building was to be finished later.

Maj. Brad Leighton, director of public relations for the Illinois National Guard, said he has been told the start of classes will be delayed “a couple of weeks.”

Originally scheduled to start July 12, the classes are now set to begin July 26.

Enrollment for this LCA class is at 200 cadets with more expected.

“There is usually a large surge (in enrollment) before the classes start, so we expect that number to grow,” Leighton said.

Thomas said the academy continues to recruit, to seek mentors and plan for another class.

“Nobody said anything about it being (frozen),” Thomas said before being informed of the CDB announcement.

He was surprised by the news.

“They told us early on in the year that the money was in the bank” and that the non-passage of a state budget would not matter.

Vic Irvin, a concrete finisher with Plasters and Cement Masons Local 143, said he was told the last day they would work at the Lincoln’s Challenge site is this Friday, a week before the state-funded construction stoppage.

He said that might be because of the need to “block the place up and get all of their stuff out of there again” before leaving the work site.

“It takes a lot of time to coordinate a job like that, and when you pull out you’ve got to take all your stuff. Then you’ve got to haul it all back,” Irvin said.

The concrete finisher said he has been working on the project since it started. This would make the second time construction has stopped.

“The project should have been finished by now. They should have been using the whole facility. It’s too bad for Lincoln’s Challenge. They’ve been waiting for this for a long time. It’s started up and stopped. It’s started up and stopped. Some people said they’ll never finish it," Irvin said.

Work on the campus was stalled for more than a year due to the state having no budget. After being halted in the summer of 2015, work was not resumed until the fall of 2016.

Construction of the academy would be just one of the state-funded projects that are expected to grind to a halt, including road and highway improvement work.

Late last week, the Illinois Department of Transportation told contractors they would not be paid starting July 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year, if the state does not pass a new budget, according to the Chicago Tribune.

It would affect about 700 projects underway statewide valued at $2.3 billion and put up to 25,000 people out of work.

