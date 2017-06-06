Gifford board sets dump day June 17

By CAMRON OWENS

Rantoul Press correspondent



GIFFORD — The village will hold its annual dump day Saturday, June 17.

The event, in which Gifford residents are encouraged to clean up the village, will take place from 8 a.m.-noon. Some village board members expressed concern at last week’s monthly meeting that the event will come on too short of notice for Gifford residents. However, the board agreed to the date and approved two Dumpsters and recycling for a cost of $1,235.

The board was also presented with a draft of the new zoning ordinance.

The ordinance would be practically the same as the current ordinance. Marshall Huls, who oversees zoning, hoped the new ordinance will help clear up the unnecessary verbiage in the current one.

Due to the incomplete nature of the new ordinance and because not all members had reviewed it, the board decided to table it until next month’s meeting.

The board voted unanimously to accept bids for roadwork. The work includes tarring and chipping streets in town.

The advertisement for bids is expected to be in local newspapers at the end of June. The program still needs to be approved by the Department of Transportation.

According to Village Clerk Diane Baker, the village expects to receive three to five bids. It is estimated to cost around $108,000.

All tar-and-chipped roads in town will be done, which includes part of West Street.

“It covers about 95 percent of the town,” trustee Adam Pannbacker said.

The board continued discussion of the water treatment project by passing a resolution for bids for the sewer plant. The new plant would add an extra filter that removes nitrates from the water.

Gifford receives a high number of nitrates from water in the surrounding area.

The board confirmed details in the closing of Main Street for the Gifford Community Celebration on the evening of Saturday, June 24.

The event, hosted by local bars The North Forty and The Homestead, will feature live music and festivities. However, a few trustees addressed concerns over open alcohol outside of the event area.

The board also reminds residents who need to attain or update their golf cart permits for the 2017 year to do so as soon as possible. Residents may obtain all necessary information by going to Robin’s Body Shop.

