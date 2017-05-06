Long-time Ludlow mayor Walker resigns

LUDLOW — The village of Ludlow will be naming a new mayor.

Long-time mayor Pete Walker announced Monday he has resigned his position.

Walker said the resignation was necessitated by having sold his house and moving to Champaign.

The village board, which will hold its monthly meeting Monday night, was expected to elect a new acting mayor at the meeting.

Brian Bina, the longest-serving village trustee, will open the meeting and will ask for nominations for the mayor’s post.

Walker has served on the village board for 35 years.

An interview with Walker, about his tenure on the board, will appear in next week’s Press.