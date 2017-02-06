Rantoul Village Board to be asked to OK purchase of motel

RANTOUL — The village board will be asked to approve the purchase of the former Rantoul Motel.

Rantoul’s oldest motel (it was built in 1952) is located at 301 N. Century Blvd. and has been vacant for some time.

Mayor Chuck Smith said the village offered owner Falcon Capital Recovery, Santa Cruz, Calif., $100,000 for the motel, an apartment building and house, both of which are near the motel.

The owner, however, countered, saying it would sell the motel only for $79,000 while maintaining ownership of the other properties.

Negotiations for the purchase have been protracted. An August 2016 Rantoul Press story indicated the village board had expressed an interest for the village to buy the property if the price wasn’t too high.

If the purchase goes through, the village plans to demolish the old motel, Smith said.

“It’s been an eyesore for years and a problem for the community and for our police department in particular,” Smith said. “We’ll be glad to get the activities that were going on there out of town.”

The motel’s condition has also been an issue.

Village inspector Dan Culkin reported they were prevented from making an inspection of the motel’s electrical service in the summer of 2016 when they found mold and water. There were also reported problems of bed bugs.

The property was posted as “uninhabitable.”

Discussion of the potential purchase will take place during a special meeting of the board called for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, preceding the 6 p.m. village board study session.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

