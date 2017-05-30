Fisher board huddles with consultant on sale of systems

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board met for the first time with Gerald Hartman of Florida.

Hartman is consulting with the board during the negotiation period to sell the water and wastewater systems. He will be paid up to $20,000 for his services.



The board met in closed session. Hartman has worked for numerous municipalities ushering them through the sales process. The cost will be covered by either by Aqua or Illinois American Water — the purchasing company.



Trustees are convinced Fisher could not undertake itself the some $7 million in system updates needed in the next few years. The board raised water and sewer rates by 50 percent last month, and further increases will come the next two years as well if the village keeps the systems.



Hartman estimates Fisher could earn $4.5-$5 million for the sale. He said the return of the two village-owned properties to the tax rolls could generate up to $26,000 additional tax income yearly to the general fund.



Also, the village could earn money through a 2-3 percent franchise fee the company would pay for using right-of-ways and streets that could come to some $30,000 annually.



Current state law allows the purchasing company to be reimbursed by all its customers for the purchase of small systems and capital improvements made to it.



That provision of the state utilities act will sunset in June 2018. Mayor Mike Bayler has said he believes the sale can be completed by then.



The board also approved changing the start time of its regular monthly meetings. Meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. beginning next month instead of what has been a 7 p.m. start.



