Drainage projects having positive impact on Rantoul's west side

Pete Passarelli, assistant Rantoul public works director, stands next to the drainage ditch where much of the village’s storm water is deposited. Two recent projects have improved stormwater drainage in the western part of the community.

RANTOUL — Part of the village of Rantoul sits in kind of a “bowl” topographically, which hasn’t always made for pleasant situations during times of heavy rainfall.

Rantoul has seen its share of flooding.

But stormwater drainage improvement projects have been working, according to village public works officials.

Greg Hazel and Pete Passarelli, the directors in the department, said the northwest outfall and Broadmeadow stormwater drainage projects, completed at a cost of $1.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively, have improved drainage in the west part of town.

“We had our first test a couple of weeks ago where we received 3-4 inches of rain. The new (northwest outfall) improvement worked as planned,” said Greg Hazel, public works director, adding he was pleased because it was “a huge investment for the community. It will serve us well for decades to come.”

The northwest outfall project sought to correct flooding problems from the Canadian National railroad tracks out to the northwest pump station. It runs due north to just west of the Knights of Columbus hall.

“We have three sets of ponds in this area,” Hazel said. “A couple of them are private. Rudzinski Park was one that we also dredged, which was another project that we did. All of those ponds in that area are tied into this new storm system.”

In recent years, during heavy rains, flooding developed in the Grove Avenue-Baerman Drive area near Rudzinski Park. The northwest outfall project has greatly reduced flooding there. Hazel said the village still wants to address “some isolated ponding” as well as some street damage that was caused by the previous flooding issues.

Heavy rains also caused stormwater problems in the Indian Hills subdivision.

“It did not drain very well,” Hazel said. “With Rudzinski Park backing up, it would also back up to Glenwood (Drive).”

Passarelli said intersection flooding also developed at Cemetery Road and Penfield Street.

“It’s been alleviated. In the storms (that have dumped large amounts of rain), we haven’t seen that so far,” Passarelli said.

The Broadmeadow project, meanwhile, remains a work in progress.

“There’s some curb-and-gutter issues where we had a little bit of puddling at the end of some driveways and some gutter (issues) we want to resolve,” Hazel said.

The projects are paid for by a stormwater fee that is billed annually in late summer and averages less than $5 per residential property.

“Without the benefit of this utility funding source, these significant storm water improvements could not have been made,” Hazel said.

The flooding problems have been helped in both projects by the installation of larger storm lines.

In the northwest outfall project, field tiles were previously used for discharge that “had silted in over the years, and with the installation of a new storm line, it gave a path to reach the discharge point,” Hazel said.

The Broadmeadow area had an “extremely undersized storm system, and on some of those streets, no stormwater collection at all.”

Stormwater collected in the Broadmeadow flows south and southeast.

Hazel said they are the latest on the village’s to-do list to alleviate flooding problems in the village.

Another major stormwater alleviation project curtailed flooding in the Wabash Avenue area.

“On the east side, the Wabash and Lincoln (area), there was typically a lot of standing water,” Hazel said. “That project ran from the (Joe Brown) detention pond (on Maplewood Drive), along Wabash, and into ... the downtown area. That was a wide-ranging project also.”

Hazel said Rantoul has struggled with heavy rains because the village “sits a little bit lower” than some of the surrounding area.

“We’re in a little bit of a bowl in certain parts of the community,” he said.

The community’s drainage was initially implemented more than a century ago when drainage ditches were dug to drain farm fields.

“That’s still how the water drains,” Hazel said. “(The ditches) can only take so much when the farm fields and other developments are surcharging the drainage ditches.

“Our water has to wait its turn, so to speak. That’s where the retention ponds come into play. The Joe Brown, the Rudzinski Park (ponds), they hold water until it can be released.”

Passarelli said another issue has been that many of the older subdivisions were built with inadequate storm drainage systems.

“I don’t know if it was how those were designed back in the time or it was a cost-savings measure,” Passarelli said. “We’ve been able to use the dollars we get from the fees to make the improvements.”

Other drainage improvements were made in the Prairieview, Eater Drive and Gleason areas. Improvements were also made on Sangamon Avenue when new curb and gutter and some storm system replacement were installed.

The to-do list is not completed. There are still areas of town that need attention when it comes to stormwater drainage.

Hazel said the next large project will likely be in the Cheryl Drive area, which would involve replacing the old clay field tile that were installed around the time World War I was raging, to the Joe Brown retention pond, east down Cheryl Drive and out to Lon Drive on U.S. 136.

“That will be a big one,” Hazel said. “It’s replacing the tile that is starting to crumble under the ground.”

There are also smaller projects in town that need attention.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com







