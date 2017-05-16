A younger generation leads in Thomasboro

THOMASBORO — What the Thomasboro Village Board doesn’t have in experience with governing, it makes up for with youthful energy.

“We don’t know a lot about how municipalities work,” newly elected Mayor Tyler Evans said “But I see more positives than negatives.”

Evans is 33. This is his first elective office. Five of six trustees range in age from mid-20s to early 30s. The board’s make-up also reflects the way village population is skewed: first-time home buyers and retired people.

He listed the positives: Young people are highly motivated. They have young families, so the future of the community is their future. They don’t view regulations as a setback.

“This is their time, so they (take the attitude) ‘let’s do it, let’s get it done,’” he said.

The downside is time. Raising children and meeting job responsibilities — some as business owners or managers — don’t leave much time for governing.

“Most of us work a solid 40 to 60 hours a week,” Evans said.

He himself is an entrepreneur with a hand in more than one business. On the morning of this interview, he had supervised a concrete pour as owner of Concrete Inc.

Anchoring that youthful energy is a knowledgeable village clerk and former board members willing to share their wisdom.

“We call Jeremy (Reale, village clerk) a walking encyclopedia,” Evans said. And former board members “are always a phone call away. I utilize them every day.”

Evans’ lack of familiarity with governing does not mean he is unfamiliar with community issues. He isn’t a native — he grew up near Flatville — but he has lived near or in Thomasboro for the last 14 years. He has been active with the Thomasboro Improvement Association. He attended village board meetings regularly.

An issue that galvanized him was the disposition of two village-owned vacant lots. As he saw it, those lots once held houses where families lived, raised children, and on which taxes were paid. Rather than selling the lots to neighbors at discounted prices, he believed those lots should be sold to people who would build new houses where they in turn would raise children and pay taxes.

When the time to file for election came around, Evans realized there weren’t many people interested in running for mayor. He thought his experience managing conflicts between ironworkers and concrete workers would help him manage a board.

“I thought, if not me, then who?” he said. “It was time to help out as much as I could.”

Others had expressed interest in the post, but he convinced them to support him instead, and he ran unopposed.

Evans presided over his first board meeting May 1. It was clear he had done his homework. Under new business there was a list of more than a dozen items for discussion, an unprecedented number in this reporter’s experience.

Those items represented issues new and old and had been culled from wish lists and “fix lists” he and trustees had prepared.

“It was just a list of to-do items,” he said. “Instead of drawing things (timewise) out I created a list so we could start making those steps. I’ve broken items down into action plans. From here we’ll plug away at them.”

His primary goal for the next four years is to put in place a plan for growth that will proceed regardless of who follows him as mayor.

“I want us to be responsible as a community,” he said.

He identified three priorities. The first is to avoid raising taxes so property values are protected.

The second is keeping the school open. Thomasboro Grade School is struggling financially, Evans said, in part because the state is not meeting funding obligations and in part to a decline in enrollment.

Enrollment is strong in the early grades but thins out in the upper grades because Thomasboro, as part of the township secondary school district, is tied to Rantoul Township High School. Evans believes families move away to avoid exposing their children to what they believe is “bad influences” at RTHS. He said it is a position he and trustees, many of them recent RTHS graduates, do not support.

“The education (at RTHS) is as good or better than other schools in the area,” Evans said. “Unfortunately RTHS has a bad rap. It would be irresponsible of us to deny that.”

The third priority is for the community to thrive rather than just survive, and that means growth. In support of that, the board will be examining the building permit and plan review process, considering adoption of the International Building Code and creating a plan for development on the west side of town.

Evans grinned as he reported that since the May 1 meeting, progress is being made. Park equipment is being ordered. A solution may have been found for the Central Avenue crosswalk. Conversations with the railroad about the Clark Street crosswalk have begun.

“Just the amount that has been accomplished in such a short time frame is awesome. It’s very encouraging,” he said.

