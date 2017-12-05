On second thought, Fisher board might opt to sell systems after all

FISHER — Selling the water and wastewater treatment systems to a private company is not a dead issue after all.



After yet another executive session to consider two submitted proposals, one by Aqua and the other by Illinois American, the Fisher Village Board on Thursday indicated by a straw poll, 5-1, it intended to proceed with negotiations with one of the companies.



It will meet in special session Monday, May 15, when the board may vote to approve an agreement with Gerald Hartman for consulting services. He would lead the board during the negotiation period with the chosen company.



The board has two new members since late last month when it took no action to contract with Hartman. Outgoing Mayor Milt Kelly announced then “the issue is more dead than alive.”

Former trustee Mike Bayler has been sworn in as mayor as has elected trustee Dan Spaulding and appointed trustee Angie Seidelman to the remainder of Bayler’s two year term.



Bayler said trustees who were wavering were convinced by others that Fisher could not undertake the some $7 million in updates in the next few years. And engineer Joe Pisula told the board earlier that additional requirements by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency could add to the cost of the proposed updates.



“It depends what the IEPA does to you,” Pisula said.



Bayler said after Thursday’s meeting he has always been in favor of the sale as has Kelly. Trustee Roger Ponton cast the only no vote to proceed in the straw poll.



The board raised water and sewer rates by 50 percent last month, and further increases will come the next two years as well if the village keeps the systems.



Current state law allows the purchasing company to be reimbursed by all its customers for the purchase of small systems and capital improvements made to them. That provision of the state utilities act sunsets in June 2018.



