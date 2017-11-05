Gifford bar owners ask village to close down Main Street for celebration

GIFFORD—The owners of Gifford bars The North Forty and The Homestead were on hand at last week’s village board meeting to get approval from the board to close Main Street on the night of Saturday, June 17.

The bars plan to host an evening with live music and festivities coinciding with the annual Gifford Community Celebration that day. County approval of the closure was contingent on the village’s agreement.

To make things easier for the village, the bars have hired their own security for the evening and will hold their own liability insurance. The closure would last until 2 a.m., with alcohol service ending at midnight.

No one from the Community Celebration’s planning committee was present at the meeting, and village trustees were wary of approving the closure without word from the committee.

“I don’t want to step on the Celebration Committee’s toes,” trustee Dustin Ehler said.

After much discussion, the village board approved closing the street, as long as the Celebration Committee was in agreement with it.



Wastewater treatment project update

In other business, Jason Miller and Dave Atchley from civil engineering firm MSA were at the meeting to update the board on the wastewater treatment project.

Miller said he was told by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency that a permit to go forward with the bioreactor pilot study could come through in the next month or so.

Board members also discussed the service agreement with MSA for the firm to bid out and oversee the project.

The board also approved the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Village Treasurer Christie Huls said she had to increase the amount set aside to pay for the annual audit from $5,000 to $8,500 due to a change in pricing.

She also said the bioreactor, which last year was estimated to cost the village around $200,000, would be paid for using funds from the disaster recovery fund and a loan the village would take out at some point.

The next village board meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the community building.

