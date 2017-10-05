Newly elected Ludlow Village Board members sworn in

LUDLOW — Recently elected incumbents were sworn in to office at last week’s village board meeting.

Brian Bina, Nancy Cox and Randy Alesia ran unopposed for four-year terms on the board. Bina received 37 votes in the April 4 election while Cox received 31 and Alesia 24.

No one ran for an unexpired two-year term formerly held by Derek Fitzpatrick, who had been appointed to the board.

Persons interested in being considered for appointment to the board may contact a village board member. The board is expected to interview prospective board members and vote on an appointment to the seat at the June 5 meeting.



Water main project

The board agreed it would like a dollar amount on different facets of the potential rehab of the water plant before deciding whether to proceed.

Mayor Pete Walker said the board wants the exact amount for the water plant inspection and fixing the main well, to replace the media sand, changing out the control panels and upgrade of the vessels in the plant.

The water plant might be the first phase of a water department upgrade, which could also include replacement of 6-inch mains and later replacement of 4-inch mains.

Walker said the village can’t afford to proceed without government grant money and a low-interest loan. A preliminary engineering report will be required before seeking a grant and loan.

Fehr Graham proposed doing the report for $10,000, which could be paid after receiving grant/loan, while Berns Clancy proposed $15,000 for the work to be paid up front.

Walker will set up another meeting with the firms Monday, May 15.



Fourth of July celebration

The board heard from Sarah Hills, who with her family is helping with plans for the town’s Fourth of July celebration.

Hills said at a meeting of prospective volunteers, 16 residents attended.

She said fundraisers are in the works for the celebration. The next meeting will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

“She is putting a boost of energy into the Fourth of July event,” Walker said. “She has a lot of good ideas.”



Volunteer help

The board thanked Allan Thomas, Bruce Heiser, Steve Thomas and John Curtis for their work replacing the window in the village backhoe. Walker estimated the volunteer work saved the village about $200.

The board voted to buy a $50 fuel card and send it to Heiser in appreciation. Heiser is not affiliated with the village.

The board voted to table the bids received for landscaping work around the community center.

Village officials want to meet further with the companies to make sure each one is bidding on the same work.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com