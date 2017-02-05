State senator does not paint a pretty picture of state fiscal health

RANTOUL — When state Senate and House leaders began to hammer out a plan they dubbed “The Grand Bargain,” the state income tax would have climbed by 33 percent to 4.95 percent.

Many were hopeful it would help to solve Illinois’ deepening state budget crisis. Others were skeptical that the General Assembly would just continue to spend as they did when a temporary tax increase to 5 percent under former Gov. Pat Quinn failed to put a dent in the budget deficit.

But state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) told members of the Rantoul Exchange Club that 4.95 percent is better than the more than 5 percent tax hike that he believes will be needed in a couple of years to avert a state fiscal meltdown.

“In two years, to handle this deficit, the income tax is going to be a whole lot higher than (4.95 percent), and the cuts will be catastrophic,” Bennett said. “And everybody sees that on both sides of the aisle.”

Bennett said so large is the deficit that the state pays $11 million toward the debt per day. Illinois’ credit rating is so bad, it is paying at a 12 percent interest rate.

Moody’s Investors Service has said “that if we don’t get our act together and get a budget by the end of May, we might not be able to borrow any money,” Bennett said.

Illinois’ last budget — not counting the stopgap budget — was approved in the summer of 2015.

Companies, social service agencies, hospitals, nursing homes and school districts are among those adversely affected by the budget woes because they are either not being paid at all or payments are late.

Exchange Club President Janet Brotherton, who is a member of the Rantoul Township High School Board, told Bennett that Superintendent Scott Amerio reported the state is about half a million dollars behind in its payments to RTHS.

Brotherton said it is hurting in other ways as well: “We are losing really qualified teachers who will not come to the state of Illinois to teach.”

Bennett said about every day he receives a call from a different school superintendent who asks when the state money is coming. He said Rantoul City Schools is hurt even more than RTHS. The state owes RCS more than $1 million.

RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage said the district last week received the first of four mandated categorical payments it was due.

“Mind you, that it is almost May, and we just received our first 2016-17 payment for this year,” Ramage said during the weekend, adding that it will likely be all the district will receive this year.

“This means the state will owe about $950,000 this year by the end of this budget year/school year.”

Ramage said RCS is more adversely affected because the district is twice as big as RTHS — employing more staff and teaching more children.

Dentists and optometrists aren’t receiving state funding for patients. Instead, many are telling patients that they have to pay the entire bill, and when the state provides the payment, the patient will be reimbursed.

Bennett said that isn’t so bad for those who provide dental and optometrist services in some parts of the state, but in areas such as Rantoul and Champaign-Urbana, where there are a larger number of state workers, the percentage can be quite high.

Bennett said the state can only cut so much spending.

“One out of two kids in the state is on Medicaid,” he said. “The state has done that. Then you talk about pensions. There’s obligations we can’t touch.”

Bennett said there’s “a small part of the pie” that can be cut.

Exacerbating the problem, Bennett said, some legislators seem unwilling to take the necessary action.

“I hear Republicans tell me this; I hear Democrats tell me this: ‘Well, Scott, we’re not going to have a budget until after the election.’ They mean the election of 2018.”

The state deficit has climbed to $12 billion. If the General Assembly waits two years to remedy the problem, that figure will climb to almost $30 billion, Bennett said, adding, “Our whole budget is $32 billion a year.”

Bennett said the one-year lag time between the adoption of the last full budget and when the stopgap budget was adopted was an embarrassment to legislators.

He said when Senate President John Cullerton went around to senators asking to be re-elected to the position, senators told him, “’OK, if we elect you the president, what’s going to be different, because it really was embarrassing to us.’

“I don’t care whose fault it was. In 2015 when we didn’t have a budget, there were six months that went by before the leaders and the governor sat down.

“I don’t care if that’s the governor’s fault. I don’t care if that’s the speaker’s fault (Mike Madigan). We don’t want to see that ever happen again.”

Bennett said many were hopeful The Grand Bargain would be a step in the right direction. In the end, it fell apart.

“The problem is there’s a lot of things to nitpick,” Bennett said. “There was school reform, so there were a lot of schools happy or unhappy about how their schools were going to be dealt with. There was worker’s compensation reform, so there were trial lawyers saying, ‘What are you doing with worker’s comp? You can’t attack the working person.’ You had a tax increase, and everybody hates those. And you have to figure out what the right combination of taxes is.”

There was some talk about a tax on sugary beverages. Bennett said everyone in his district received a flyer speaking out against that proposed tax, but it hadn’t even be discussed and brought forth in the form of a bill.

“I got calls that said, ‘I’d rather you do that than raise my income tax. At least I could make a choice,’” Bennett said. “I got calls that said, ‘I’d rather have a balanced budget than worry about one individual tax.’”

One legislator said the General Assembly couldn’t adopt the sugar drinks tax because a Coca-Cola bottler was located in his district.

Bennett said Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to see more cuts, but he hasn’t said where they should be made. He also doesn’t propose where additional revenue should be generated.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

















