Resident to ask village to consider backyard chickens in Rantoul

Rantoul resident Rose Smith stands in her back yard on East Sangamon Avenue. Smith would like the village of Rantoul to allow chickens in the back yards of residences. She will speak to the village board about the matter Tuesday evening. (Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press)

RANTOUL — A supporter of urban chickens hopes the backyard fowl will someday be allowed in Rantoul.

Rose Smith said she will speak to the village board about the subject at its study session Tuesday night.

“We have a handful of people already who are interested in this,” Smith said. “Across Illinois and the nation there are tons and tons of people who are interested in raising their own chickens in their back yard.”

She said there appears to be a fair amount of interest in it in Rantoul, noting that a Facebook page for Rantoul Backyard Chickens, which was started Monday, had 21 “likes.”

Smith said “the nutrition of home-grown eggs” is just one of the reasons to allow backyard chickens. There is also the knowledge of where the food comes from plus the access to bedding and chicken manure, which is a boon for organic gardening.

“It’s a really great soil additive for organic vegetable gardening,” Smith said.

Fisher and Champaign are nearby communities that have adopted ordinances allowing backyard chickens, while Urbana has no such ordinance, “but if they become a noise problem/nuisance, we will sometimes intervene,” Mike Monson, chief of staff for Mayor Laurel Prussing, said.

“I recall we got a complaint some months ago about a rooster waking people up in the neighborhood. An informal arrangement got the rooster a new home.”

Smith said Springfield, Chicago and many suburban Chicago communities also allow the backyard hens.

The advocate said many people who object to backyard chickens believe they will be noisy, while others wonder about odor.

“Chickens are really not that noisy as long as you have a rule that prohibits roosters,” she said. “They’re really not as noisy as lawnmowers and motorcycles.”

Roosters aren’t necessary with hens unless the owner wants fertilized eggs to produce baby chicks.

Smith said chickens also aren’t that smelly, provided the owners maintain their areas properly.

To prevent disease, owners should maintain proper hygiene — washing their hands and face and wearing special boots in the chicken pens.

“Six hens produce about the same amount of manure as one big dog,” she said. “The chicken manure is compostable, and the dog poo isn’t.”

Smith said while she has never kept chickens, she grew up in a home in Hamilton, where her mother kept ducks.

Fisher Mayor Milt Kelly said adoption of the backyard hen ordinance in that community in October 2015 has been virtually problem-free.

“It’s gone really well,” Kelly said. “I have had personally no complaints about any disruptions of neighbors’ lives. We crafted an ordinance to ensure (that). “It’s gone better than anyone could have predicted.”

Like most communities, Fisher does not allow roosters.

All residents who raise hens must register for a permit with the village and follow regulations pertaining to size of the pen, distance from the street and clean-up.

Kelly said police periodically check the pen to ensure owners are following village regulations.

Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith said the issue hasn’t come before the village board since he joined the board in 1999.

“At this point and time I don’t have an opinion on it,” Smith said. “I’m open to discussion, seeing what the board has to say and what they want to consider.”

Smith said while he was recently campaigning for re-election, two residents brought up the idea of the village allowing backyard chickens.

