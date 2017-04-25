No sale: Fisher board votes not to sell water, wastewater systems

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board will not sell its water and wastewater systems, at least not now.

After an executive session to consider the two submitted proposals, one by Aqua and the other by Illinois American, the board took no action to approve an agreement with Gerald Hartman for consulting services. He would have led the board during the negotiation period with the chosen company.

Outgoing Fisher Village President Milt Kelly announced, “We will not be proceeding any further. This issue is more dead than alive.”

Kelly had recommended the board sell the water and wastewater treatment system to whomever made the best offer.

Some 16 village residents attended the special board meeting. Sangamon Valley fire Chief Eric Stalter encouraged the board to wait until the new board is seated.

“As a fireman and a former board member, I think it’s best to control your own destiny. I lean on local control rather than a corporation,” Stalter said.

Before entering closed session, Kelly asked the board to consider five points. He asked each trustee how certain were they by percentage that missing the June 1, 2018, sunset of a provision of the utility bill didn’t matter, that within the next 10 years the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency would not impose additional expensive requirements, that rates would be lower with village rather than corporate ownership, that qualified employees will be easy to find and that sale of the systems would have a detrimental effect on the Mahomet aquifer.

Kelly asked that those questions be used as the starting point for their discussion.

Trustee Brock Deer said he was sure there would be new, expensive requirements from the IEPA. But Trustee Deb Estes said research she has done indicates the utility bill’s provision will be extended.

Current state law allows the purchasing company to be reimbursed by all its customers for the purchase of small systems and capital improvements made to them.

Earlier this month the board hosted two public forums where citizens could ask questions and express their opinions and listen to representatives from each company outline their plans were they to buy the systems.

The board raised water and sewer rates by 50 percent this month, and further increases will come the next two years as well because the systems will require some $7 million in updates in the next few years.

Also the board granted 3 percent raises to employees Ron Ragle, Steve Bein, Jon Priest and Jeremy Reale, 1 percent raises to Ron Nelson and Brenda Cook and 50-cent-an-hour raises to part-time employees.

Also the board concurred with the appointment of Dave Dornbusch to the vacancy on the five-member planning and zoning board.

