4 elected, 1 appointed to library board

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
RANTOUL — Four new members will join the Rantoul Public Library Board when it convenes in May.
Incumbent Anita Hochberger and newcomers Jessica Holmes, Michael Flanagan and Lynne Larkin were elected to the board April 4. William Wagner Jr. has been appointed to the board.
Wagner was one of four candidates who ran for three seats with six-year terms on the board.
Larkin ran unopposed for a four-year term. Wagner was appointed to fill out a second four-year term for which no one ran.
Other members of the board are Donna Miner and Johnny Waterman.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.