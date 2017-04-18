4 elected, 1 appointed to library board

RANTOUL — Four new members will join the Rantoul Public Library Board when it convenes in May.

Incumbent Anita Hochberger and newcomers Jessica Holmes, Michael Flanagan and Lynne Larkin were elected to the board April 4. William Wagner Jr. has been appointed to the board.

Wagner was one of four candidates who ran for three seats with six-year terms on the board.

Larkin ran unopposed for a four-year term. Wagner was appointed to fill out a second four-year term for which no one ran.

Other members of the board are Donna Miner and Johnny Waterman.

