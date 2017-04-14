Fisher president speaks out on sale proposal

FISHER — Outgoing Fisher Village President Milt Kelly on Thursday recommended the board sell the water and wastewater treatment system to whomever makes the best offer.

“Based on the input of (consultant Jerry Hartman and village water and wastewater superintendents) I believe the result will be lower rates over the long haul,” Kelly said, “and insulation of the village from further exposure to the problems of tighter EPA restrictions, which necessitate massive expenditures; the issue of maintaining qualified and certified operators on staff over the long term; and the inefficiency inherent in a small operation over a larger one with more resources.”

Kelly said he had initially resisted the idea, but had come around after weighing a great deal of information and listening to many opinions. He said he did not feel it was fair for him to leave office without taking a position.

“I would feel the biggest coward in the world if I started this mess and walked away. I have to go on record,” he said.

In addition, Kelly offered two suggestions for what could be done with the utility properties after a sale when they would appear on the tax rolls. The board could remove the properties from the TIF district so the taxes would flow to the various taxing bodies; or the properties could remain in the TIF and the revenue stream used to end TIF 1 sooner than is currently projected.

Kelly made his remarks at the end of a discussion about bringing Hartman to Fisher for consultation. A motion to do so failed 4-2.

“I do not see the advantage of retaining him at this time,” Trustee Debra Estes said. “I don’t think we’re far enough in the process. Once we make the decision to sell, that is the time to have the expertise.”

Trustee Kevin Henderson said he thought the board would benefit by consulting Hartman sooner on one of the biggest decisions the Fisher board has ever faced. So did Trustee Michael Bayler.

“I think it’s a disservice not bringing Jerry in to educate us. It’s a big mistake,” Bayler said.

Earlier in the meeting, resident Joan Cox urged the board to hire an experienced water rights lawyer.

“We need to negotiate so that we have a voice and there are teeth behind it,” she said.

Kelly told Cox that Hartman is that lawyer.

Cox also urged the board to take its time reaching a decision.

“I think they’ll be interested in us a year from now or two years from now,” she said.

Kelly, however, told the board that time was an issue due to an expiring law.

“At some point we will have decided by not deciding to go forward,” he said.

He left the door open by offering to schedule a special meeting before the end of his term in May if trustees change their minds.



Downtown festival planned

In other business, the board unanimously approved a request brought by Chad Mines from the Fisher Area Business Association. FABA asked that certain downtown streets be blocked off during a community festival planned for June 3 and for a Class F special events license and fee waiver.

The board turned down a proposal to buy a new police car, primarily because trustees had not expected to do so for at least another year. The board did approve the purchase of two printers for the two existing squad cars at a cost of $995 each.

Police Chief Steve Bein said the printers are needed because the county has moved to an electronic ticketing process to be rolled out in the fall.

“We will be required to submit all our citations electronically to the county instead of handwritten tickets,” he said.

The board approved a request from Village Administrator Jeremy Reale to pay Cybernautic Web Design, Champaign, $8,840 for redesign and hosting of the village website. The site is expected to be up in four or five months, Reale said. The cost includes training village staff to maintain site content.

“It’s vital in this day and age to have a web presence,” Reale said.

In other action, the board directed Reale to negotiate further with Midwest NT1 LLC. The company no longer needs the cell tower it leases from the village and proposed taking up to three years to find a subtenant or remove the tower and restore the site.

Henderson said he feared that with such a distant deadline the company would drag its feet. Board consensus was one year.

The board passed ordinances for the 2017-2018 budget and the water/wastewater rate increases that go into effect in May.

Other approved expenditures include renewal of the lease for the public works garage, purchase of chemicals for treatment of water and wastewater at a total cost not to exceed $65,000, IEPA lab fees of $950 and a third pay request from Chandler Concrete not to exceed $5,100.

news@rantoulpress.com



