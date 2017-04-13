Fisher residents question company officials about sale of water, sewer systems

FISHER — About 35 residents peppered representatives of Illinois American Water and Aqua America with questions about how selling their water and sewer systems would impact them.

Both companies have submitted bids to purchase the systems and were allowed to make presentations Wednesday night.

The public and the companies will get the same opportunity at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the community center.

Public works head Ron Ragle told residents the board has looked into selling the systems because officials estimate the village will need to raise its rates for water and sewage usage of 5,000 gallons a month by fiscal 2018 to more than $110, not including the $14 garbage fee.

Currently a user of that much water pays $53. Ragle said rates will need to increase by 50 percent next year and 40 percent the year after that, with some increase likely following the third year out, maybe as high as another 30 percent.

That’s because he estimates the village will need to spend nearly $7 million for upgrades for both systems, with most of the work done to the sewer system. Ragle said the village never knows what new environmental requirements will be demanded by the state environmental protection agency.

“Our biggest concern is what will the new regulations be,” Ragle said.

Representatives from both companies said they will address Fisher’s capital needs on a five-year timeline, will provide convenient online billing, hope to retain current village personnel and are good stewards of the water supply.

Jim Bilotta, director for corporate development for Aqua said the Illinois Commerce Commission adds another layer of control over a private company. Whichever company buys the system will be guided by the contract with the village, and rates will not be allowed to rise beyond a nominal level unless the company gets ICC approval.

Karen Cotton, external affairs manager for American, said she’s “never seen rate increases as high as 50, 40 or 30 percent approved by the ICC.”

And both companies’ spokesmen said they could not ask for the raises without spending the money to improve the system first.

American has 60 employees in the Champaign County systems they run now. Aqua’s two closest systems are in Danville and Kankakee. Both companies will provide email or text message alerts about water problems and have available staff for emergencies 24 hours.

Trustee Deb Estes told residents she has not made a decision yet on whether to sell. She told them to contact her with her concerns. She said the village has done everything possible in the past 15 years not to raise rates. She noted proceeds from the tax increment financing district have subsidized the systems with about $700,000.

“But that’s coming to an end,” Estes said.

The TIF district expires in 2025.

It is estimated Fisher could earn $4.5-$ 5 million for its systems, but the board is not revealing yet what the bids are. Current state law allows the company to be reimbursed by all its customers for the purchase of small systems and capital improvements made to them. That incentive in the Illinois Public Utilities Act expires in June, 2018.

Mayor Milt Kelly has said he would like a purchase agreement contracted by August because the Illinois Commerce Commission often takes six-nine months to approve such a sale. Trustee Milke Bayler takes over as mayor in May. Kelly did not seek re-election.

