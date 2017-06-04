RANTOUL — State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and his staff will be at the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce building, 120 E. Sangamon Ave., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

Bennett’s office holds office hours the second Tuesday of every month to assist residents with state and local issues.

Bennett’s staff will be present to help Rantoul residents with concealed carry applications, inquiries with the Illinois Department of Employment Security, health care, veteran or disability issues, Medicare paperwork, foreclosure prevention assistance and much more.

Area residents are welcome to stop by the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce building to receive assistance with needed services.