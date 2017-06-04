- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
RANTOUL — State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and his staff will be at the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce building, 120 E. Sangamon Ave., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
Bennett’s office holds office hours the second Tuesday of every month to assist residents with state and local issues.
Bennett’s staff will be present to help Rantoul residents with concealed carry applications, inquiries with the Illinois Department of Employment Security, health care, veteran or disability issues, Medicare paperwork, foreclosure prevention assistance and much more.
Area residents are welcome to stop by the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce building to receive assistance with needed services.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.