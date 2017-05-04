County nursing home tax hike denied; voters OK sale of home

URBANA — Champaign County voters on Tuesday gave the county board the authority to sell the Champaign County Nursing Home and said no to tripling the property-tax rate to support the facility.



But Democrats, who have a two-vote majority on the 22-member board, aren’t necessarily going to vote to sell the facility to a private operator, said Chris Alix, an Urbana Democrat who chairs the board’s finance committee.



One option that has been resurrected was suggested earlier by a consultant the county hired: Form a local nonprofit organization, with health care providers included, to operate the facility.



“At this point, I think the failure of the tax-increase referendum means we don’t have any more financial resources to work with,” Alix said, “but the success of the ‘sell’ referendum means we do have some other options in terms of looking at other structures. We may get a wider array of responses now when we go out into the community and look for potential partners to work with on this.



“That could mean individuals who are interested in administering it or local organizations that might be interested in cooperating in a consortium to operate the home or individual companies that might be interested in operating it. This gives us a broader universe of options than we had yesterday.”



Alix said “virtually any of the options we’re talking about by law would be considered a sale. So I think the results of the sale referendum should not be read as a mandate. A lot of people I spoke to thought that the sale referendum was a way of giving the county board a broader list of solutions than just saying, ‘We want to sell to the first and highest bidder.’”



But Champaign Republican Jim McGuire, who heads the GOP caucus on the board, said he thinks the board should move quickly to sell the facility.



“We want to do what the voters want us to do, which is sell the nursing home,” he said. “We should probably do that as quickly as we can, because with $3 million or $4 million of unpaid vendor bills and debt, we don’t have the money to keep paying people.



“If we get someone to run it and improve the care and improve the services to the people who are there and maybe save some jobs, that’s good.”



The proposal to raise the property-tax rate from about 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation lost by about 3,000 votes, or 55.9 percent to 44.1 percent.



The question of whether to sell or dispose of the nursing home passed by about 54 percent to 46 percent.



County board Chairman C. Pius Weibel, a Champaign Democrat, said the board’s next step is to look at financial projections for the cash-strapped nursing home that don’t include any more local funding.



“We’re going to have to look at the finances. That’s what is driving this,” he said. “We’re going to have to look at some models and see when the next crisis is.”



Weibel said he wasn’t surprised by the outcome.



“I’m not surprised that a tax increase failed, because we’ve all been saying that a (state) income-tax increase is going to be coming up. I think everybody knows that it’s going to happen.



“So people who know that are going to be less likely to support other tax increases.”



McGuire said he wasn’t surprised by the failure of the property-tax increase, but “I wasn’t so sure about the sell. We still get a lot of questions about where would the seniors go, where would the people on Medicaid go?”



“But I’m glad that the people came out and voted,” McGuire said. “They need to be involved in this critical issue. I think in the end, they’ll be happier with people in a privately run institution.”



Under a list of scenarios that county Administrator Rick Snider gave the board last month, the county board would have to begin the process to sell the home by ordering the county administration to initiate a request for proposals to solicit brokerage services to market it and manage the offer and sales process.



Snider estimated that that process would take about a year.



At the time, Snider said there was interest among private operators to buy the nursing home. He estimated the facility, which is less than 15 years old, could be worth $10 million to $12.7 million.



But Alix said the nursing home “is not an asset that anyone in Champaign County should be eager to see gone.”



tkacich@news-gazette.com