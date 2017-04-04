Voters elect Hall, Workman, Medlen to Rantoul Village Board; 3 tapped for library board

- Our Sites
RANTOUL -- Three new trustees will sit on the Rantoul Village Board.
Voters on Tuesday tapped a trio of newcomers.
Sam Hall, Terry Workman and Rich Medlen will sit on the board.
Hall pulled in 938 votes to head a six-man group running for three four-year terms on the board, while Workman tallied 848 votes and Medlen 794.
None of the winners has previously served on the board.
Ken Turner, who was appointed by Mayor Chuck Smith to complete the term of Jeremy Reale two years ago, was not returned to office. He received 687 votes.
Newcomers Merle Wilson and John "Jack" Gaffney received 732 and 380 votes, respectively.
Two other trustees did not seek re-election to the village board. Trustee Gary Wilson mounted an unsuccessful bid for mayor. Tony Brown also did not run again.
In the Rantoul Public Library board election, voters returned Anita Hochberger to one of three open seats on the board.
Hochberger received 901 votes. Newcomer Jessica Holmes was top vote-getter with 1,2016, while fellow newcomer Michael Flanagan earned 858. Newcomer William C. Wagnere Jr. received 620 votes.
