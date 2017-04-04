Strong voter turnout in Rantoul polling places

Election judges Jeannie Covert, left, and Ronda Scott help voters in the Rantoul precincts 1 and 5 polling place at The Gathering Place Tuesday afternoon. Turnout has been strong due to a three-way race for mayor, six-way race for three seats on the village board and two Champaign County Nursing Home questions.

RANTOUL — Rantoul polling places are experiencing a strong turnout in Tuesday’s consolidated election.

County Clerk Gordy Hulten said polling places in the Rantoul area are among the busiest in the county.

“I think turnout in Rantoul right now has been pretty good,” Hulten said early Tuesday afternoon.

Election judge Jeannie Covert said the polling place for precincts 1 and 5 at The Gathering Place has been almost non-stop with lines of voters waiting on some occasions. She said it is unusual for an off-year spring election.

But a three-way race for mayor and a six-way race for three seats on the village board has helped to bring voters out. Also contributing to the strong turnout are two ballot questions asking county voters whether the property tax rate should be increased to fund the financially troubled Champaign County Nursing Home and whether voters would favor the county board selling or disposing of the nursing home.

Hulten said the Ogden and Homer areas are also experiencing a strong voter turnout for much the same reasons as Rantoul — contested local races and the nursing home issues. He said there is also a contested township race in that area.

In Rantoul, incumbent mayor Chuck Smith is being challenged by former mayor Neal Williams and trustee Gary Wilson.

Running for three seats on the village board are Ken Turner, who was appointed to the board two years ago, and newcomers John Gaffney, Sam Hall, Rich Medlen, Merle Wilson and Terry Workman.

Polls remain open until 7 p.m.

