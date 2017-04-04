Area voters elect board candidates, turn down Champaign County Nursing Home tax hike

URBANA -- In a four-way race for three spots on the Fisher Village Board, voters elected Kevin Henderson (214), Daniel E. Spaulding (206) and Debra Estes (162) in Tuesday's consolidated election.

In a six-way race for Thomasboro Village Board, Trent Sage, Ronda Scott and Kyle Henegar were elected, gleaning 125, 121 and 114 votes respectively.

Also earning votes were Cindy Brotherton (74), Dallas Johnson (59) and Howard "Mickey" Wilson (37).

Michael Estes, Rebecca Jill Landers and Richard "Corky" Emberson were elected by Fisher voters to the school board in a four-way race. Estes pulled in 381 votes to Landers' 334 and Emberson's 317. Todd Cotter received 289.

In the Gifford school district, voters elected Travis Huls, Chad Hesterberg, Matt Lomax and Neil Baker to four seats on the board. Huls received 310 votes, Hesterberg 274, Lomax 263 and Baker 241. Allen Cravens received 225 votes.

Elected to four seats on the Armstrong school board were Justin Hedrick (92), Daniel Cain (80), David Miles (76) and Everett Parkerson (68). Daphne Turne received 35 votes.

Receiving votes in Champaign County from among four candidates for three seats in the Armstrong-Ellis school board were Ryan Ackerman (14), Ryan Blackford (12) and Joe McElhoe (9). Jordan Vela received six votes.

In Newcomb Township, southwest of Fisher, Clifford “Dale” Crowley defeated Brett Cox for township highway commissioner, 219-185.

For Parkland College board of trustees, for a six-year term, voters elected Dana Trimble (12,497), Rochelle Harden (8,919) and Gregory Knott (9,851). Others running were Richard Taylor (7,596), Eugene John Donaghey Jr. (5,687) and Rabel Burdge (4,081).

Bianca Green was elected for a two-year term on the Parkland College board with 7,280 votes. Also running were Kathleen Robbins (5,421), John Barry Howell (3,979) and Becky Densmore (2,340).

Voters turned down a proposal to increase the property tax rate for Champaign County Nursing home, 14,073 to 11,086.

A question of whether to sell or dispose of the nursing home also passed 13,986-11,871.

