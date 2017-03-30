Fisher to get public input before deciding on sale of systems

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board decided to seek public input before it makes a decision to proceed with selling its water and sewer systems.

Meeting in special session and spending the majority of the time — about 90 minutes — in executive session, the board announced two public hearings on the proposed sale next month.

The board looked over proposals from two private companies, American Water and Aqua America, to buy the water and sewer systems. Both companies will be allowed to address the public on at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, and at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15.

Residents can ask the company representatives questions and express any concerns they might have with the sale.

Only residents Wayne and Joan Cox and Jim Bilotta, director for corporate development for Aqua, attended the meeting but did not address the board.

Earlier this month the Coxes told the board they were concerned about the Mahomet aquifer and how it would be impacted by a sale. Wayne Cox said he wondered if the water could someday be pumped out of state if a private company takes over the systems.

He told the board it must think ahead 50 years and how the sale would impact future generations.

“Fisher sits on a very special place (on the aquifer). It’s possible private companies could own the entire aquifer,” Cox said then.

Joan Cox emailed the trustees her reasons the village should keep the systems.

A village task force for near- and long-term planning foresees big expenditures to update both systems in coming years. That group estimated the village might need to spend up to $4 million in the next five-10 years.

The sewer system went in 50 years ago, and the water system is far older than that. Mayor Milt Kelly has said the village never knows what new environmental requirements will be demanded by the state agency. He said rates will go up no matter if the systems are sold or retained.

A consultant has estimated the village would need to raise its rates for water and sewage usage of 5,000 gallons a month by fiscal 2018 to $99.64. He estimated either company would need to charge $93 monthly. Currently a user of that much water pays $53.

Trustee Mike Baylor, who will succeed Kelly as mayor — he is running unopposed — wants residents to know that if the systems aren’t sold, rates will need to increase by 50 percent next year and 40 percent the year after that, with some increase likely following the third year out.

It is estimated Fisher could earn $4.5-$5 million for the sale. Kelly has said he would like a purchase agreement contracted by August because the Illinois Commerce Commission often takes six-nine months to approve such a sale. He concedes now that “we’re stepping back a little bit on the timeline.”

The incentive for companies to buy up small systems in the Illinois Public Utilities Act expires in June 2018. That provision allows a company to be reimbursed by all its customers for the purchase of small systems and capital improvements made to them. The company then can justify rate increases before the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Also the board authorized spending up to $2,500 for Griffin Tower Connection of Decatur to repair the emergency siren in town.

news@rantoulpress.com











