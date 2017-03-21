Village board sticks with its $20,000 pledges

RANTOUL — A member of the Rantoul Village Board had some questions on the best use of village money before a vote was taken to allocate $20,000 for the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program.

Prefacing his remarks by saying BBBS “is an excellent program” that he participated in this year, trustee Gary Wilson said he did some math and wondered if there might be a better avenue to help children in need of mentoring help.

“We are looking at helping 75 kids,” Wilson said at last week’s village board meeting. “At an hour per week, we’re looking at 3,900 hours a year.”

Wilson said the village has an after-school program “where we’re picking up all these kids from 2:30-6. With 100 kids that adds up to over nine months to 63,000 hours.”

Wilson said he questioned the economics of donating $20,000 to BBBS and had received some residents’ calls to that effect — saying the village might be better off to put that money toward its own children’s programs.

Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh had said at the study session that the village contribution would come from the hotel/motel tax. Wilson said he didn’t believe that was legal because BBBS would not be tourist-related.

Fiegenschuh said, however, that since Rantoul is a home-rule community, it can use the money for that purpose and that other entities such as Community Service Center had also received hotel/motel tax money.

Regarding shifting more of the focus to village-operated programs, Fiegenschuh said the village is “not adequately staffed” in the recreation department to do so.

He said he began talks with Luke Humphrey and Andy Graham from the rec department last year about providing additional after-school programs, but so far it has not progressed past the talking stage.

“This is a one-time expenditure,” Fiegenschuh said of the BBBS contribution, which matches the $20,000 pledged by Rantoul City Schools. “I think of it as contracting out in a way where we don’t have the staff or expertise” to provide the mentoring services.

The money will go toward hiring a full-time BBBS staff member in Rantoul for a year at a cost of $60,000

Board member Jennifer Fox pointed out that the funding will also go toward training of volunteers “and the legal things that go on with the job.”

“This is going to get 100-something volunteers (involved) as well,” Fox said.

Trustee Hank Gamel called it “kind of apples and oranges.”

“I don’t think we, with the village, would want to get in the business of training and preparing mentors on an individual basis. (BBBS) has 25 years or more experience of making significant change in (young people’s) lives. I think the payoff for Big Brothers Big Sisters would be exponentially greater.”

Fiegenschuh said it is also a good opportunity to partner with the schools.

Board member Chad Smith said the village does have a way “of evaluating this program on a year-to-year basis, so we can decide if we need to put more money into this or decide if we need to help more kids.”

The board voted 5-0, including Wilson, to approve the $20,000 allocation. Board member Tony Brown was absent.

The program is nearing its $60,000 fundraising goal. In addition to the $40,000 pledged by RCS and the village of Rantoul, another approximately $13,000 was raised at a recent bowlathon.



Property inspection change

The board voted to eliminate the property inspection grading scale.

Instead of using class A, B, C or D to grade a property, the inspected property will receive either a pass or fail grade with improvements needed.

Inspection notices, results and certificates will be sent to the property owners/managers or agents. They are only sent to tenants upon request.

Another change is to add Mitchell Courts in the rental registration-inspection program. Mitchell Courts was previously exempt because it was believed the property was operating under the Champaign County Housing Authority.



Water meter purchase approved

The board approved the purchase of new water meters from HD Supply Waterworks at a cost of $176,211 with a $10,000 contingency for the next phase of the meter replacement project.

Purchased will be 1 1/2-inch, 2-inch, 3-inch, 4-inch and 6-inch water meters and associated materials.



Early retirement program

The board approved an early retirement incentive program for village employees who are at least 60 years of age and have at least 20 years of job experience.

If an employee opts to participate in the program, the village will cover 40 percent of the health insurance costs of the employee and family insurance for two years.

Employees will not be allowed to take a more expensive plan than they are enrolled in at the time of their leaving the village.

The program will go into effect May 1, and employees will have until Aug. 1 to enter the program. It will be irreversible. The employee can remain with the village through April 30, 2018 — the end of the village’s fiscal year.

If every eligible employee enrolls in the program, it will save the village up to $184,000 a year for two years. Fiegenschuh said, however, he doesn’t know if any employees will participate.



Other business

The board also formally approved changes to the microloan program. A loan minimum will be $7,500, while the maximum would increase from $50,000 to $100,000.

The minimum-maximum loan interest rate will range from 2 percent to 10 percent as recommended by the lending officials serving on the microloan committee.

Inventory and working capital will now be included as eligible expenses.

The village board would have final approval of the loans with recommendations from the microloan board. Previously, the microloan committee approved the loans.

Administration of the program will continue through Bank of Rantoul, but all applications will now come through village staff.



Joint commission created

The board voted to the creation of a joint planning and zoning commission consisting of Mike Daugherty, Ken Waters, Allen Jones, Jim Johnson, Ron Loy, Brenda Crane and Mark Wilkerson.

The terms of Daugherty, Waters and Jones will expire in 2019, while the terms of Johnson and Loy would expire in 2020 and Crane and Wilkerson in 2021.

The planning and zoning commissions had previously operated as separate entities.



Additional electric transmission line

The board voted to approve a design engineering agreement with BHMG Engineers, Arnold, Mo., for $74,400.

The company will design a 69-kilovolt transmission line from the existing 69-kilovolt line along the south side of U.S. 136, beginning west of Evans Road, to the industrial park substation, west of Jeld-Wen. The 1,600-foot line would consist of self-support poles and direct embedded poles.

The project also provides for the construction of a second 69-kilovolt source into the industrial substation on the west side of Jeld-Wen that would provide an alternate means to serve the substation and the Prospect substation.



Employees honored

Mike Loschen, who is retiring after 13 years as community development director, and Tony Peyton, who retired after about four years as human resources director, were honored at the meeting.

Mayor Chuck Smith presented each with a plaque.

