Turner formally announces village board candidacy

RANTOUL — Incumbent Ken Turner has formally announced his candidates for re-election to the village board.

Turner has served for two years on the village board, having been appointed by Mayor Chuck Smith to the board seat formerly held by Jeremy Reale, who had resigned.

Turner said he places a strong priority on his family and work in the community, including his service on the board

“For the past 18 years, my family and I have placed emphasis on family, education and community values,” Turner said. “Currently, I have been afforded an opportunity to serve as a trustee for the village of Rantoul.

“While serving, my commitment to these values has not wavered. Strong families contribute to successful education. Strong families coupled with education builds strong communities. In addition, supporting local businesses and taking advantage of volunteer opportunities strengthens the landscape of municipal success.”

Turner said his service on the board has been an education itself and “has certainly enlightened me to the fact that when it comes to the minute details of various village activities such as (tax increment financing districts), bonds, capital improvement funds and levies to name a few, it is definitely important to have working knowledge as to what is in the best interest for the village of Rantoul and its citizens.”

Turner said he is an active listener to Rantoul residents.

“I listen to the citizens of Rantoul. I respond to the citizens of Rantoul,” Turner said. “My background as an instructor at Parkland College and a contracting officer with the Department of Housing and Urban Development has certainly assisted me with decision making and fiscal responsibility.”

Turner said he is pleased with the village’s progress in the last two years.

“However, that fulfillment has not surpassed my fervor for the future that is in store for the village of Rantoul,” Turner said.

Turner cited some of the approved ventures since he has served on the village board, including construction of the new Holiday Inn Express; Rantoul Tomorrow Initiative; northwest outfall project (enhanced drainage system for village residents and businesses); bonds for infrastructure improvements; neighborhood street improvement projects; reauthorization of the microloan program/downtown facade improvement program.

Also, police pension program; creation of the fourth tax increment financing district (west Rantoul); the new Rantoul village employee health program (lowered insurance rates; Eagle Express/C-Carts bus program; and balanced budgets.

Local commitments to Rantoul include serving as a board member for Community Plus Federal Credit Union; board member, Community Service Center; dedicated Joseph T. Brown memorial lake; Citizens Police Academy (10 weeks), Parkland ASE/ESL program.

Past affiliations have included Citizens Advisory Committee on Jury Selection; Champaign-Urbana Continuum of Care; Regional Planning Commission Advisory Committee and HUD contracting officer.

Said Turner: “My life has consisted of true public service to my community and assisting those that are in need. I am a strong believer in seizing opportunities when the opportunity arises. I will ensure that the village of Rantoul commits to enhancing the opportunities and values of our community. Let’s continue to move forward.

Turner is one of six candidates — the only incumbent — for three seats on the village board in the April 4 election. Also running are John Gaffney, Sam Hall, Rich Medlen, Merle Wilson and Terry Workman.

