Shimkus staff member to be in Fisher

FISHER — U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinvsille) will have staff available in Fisher later this month to meet with residents.

On Monday, March 20, the staffer will be present from 2:30-4 p.m. at Fisher Community Center, 100 E. School St.

Those who cannot attend in person may contact Shimkus’ local office at 217-446-0664.

Shimkus has a tradition of having his staff hold office hours in addition to those he holds himself.

“These office hours allow you to meet face to face with my staff instead of over the telephone or having to drive to Danville,” Shimkus said. “The staff person will be able to handle any issue you may have regarding my office or the federal government.”

More information on services offered by Shimkus’ office is also available on his website, shimkus.house.gov. There, people can sign up for a weekly email newsletter, periodic veterans and grant notice email newsletters, and send a message to Shimkus on the website. Shimkus also maintains Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts, where regular updates are posted.

People requiring special accommodations should call at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled office hours.