Village to match RCS grant of $20,000 for mentoring group

RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul will match the $20,000 pledged by Rantoul City Schools to support a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program in the community.

Corey Burrows, BBBS of Central Illinois chief operating officer, said Rantoul City Schools identified more than 400 children in the school district “in need of supportive adult mentoring.”

The amount pledged will go toward supporting a full-time case manager in Rantoul at a cost of $60,000 a year. That figure would provide services to 75 Rantoul youth.

Burrows said BBBS is also writing grants and looking for individual donors and business partners to support the program.

“We understand diversified funding is important for programs, especially as state and federal dollars are not always reliable for programs like ours,” Burrows said.

For those 75 children, a like number of adults must be found to provide one-on-one mentoring.

Mentoring would be school-based, one hour per week, but could extend to the summer as well if both the mentor and child so desire for two to four times a month.

“With school-based mentoring, we don’t want it to be tutoring,” Burrows said. “It’s about social, emotional support. Many of the kids have been exposed to trauma, incarceration. Our mentors are able to provide a listening ear, guidance.”

Burrows said the children’s academic performance will improve as a result of having that relationship with a big brother or big sister.

“It all starts with a relationship,” he said. “They eat lunch together, go out to recess together. They could look at a book, but we don’t want (a child’s academic work) to be the sole focus of the program.”

BBBS is asking for volunteers to step forward to serve as mentors. In addition to board meetings, he is going around to area club meetings and churches to talk about the program and ask for volunteers.

Mayor Chuck Smith said he saw several people step forward to volunteer at a recent Rantoul Tomorrow meeting at J.W. Eater Junior High School.

“There were people lined up to volunteer their services,” Smith said.

The mayor believes BBBS is a good idea.

“This is a good cause,” he said. “I had an interesting conversation with a gentleman from Hastings, Neb., last week. They’ve been doing that for many, many years. He said their mentors follow kids from grade school all the way to high school. It’s quite a rewarding experience to see kids walk across the stage with their high school diploma in hand.”

Burrows said Big Brothers Big Sisters wants parents to be involved in the process as well.

The schools will refer the appropriate students who would be well served for mentoring.

BBBS will conduct all the screening, training and provide ongoing support as well as establishing relationships with businesses to secure funding for the future of the program in addition to securing mentors.

Most of the children who have mentors will be in the lower elementary grades and are more receptive to receiving mentoring.

“With older kids, there might be a little pushback (to receiving mentoring help),” Burrows said. “That’s where we rely on the schools (to inform which students need) the services but would also be receptive for the services. The case manager would also be there to guide that relationship.”

In the future, BBBS will try to expand the number of children being served.

Mentors will receive orientation training focusing on the program and what a big brother or big sister is and isn’t, plus the do’s and don’ts of a mentoring relationship and how to establish a successful relationship.

National online training is also provided for different needs — for example, how to mentor a child with a parent who is incarcerated.

A Bowl for Kids’ Sake event was held Saturday for the local program. As of last Tuesday, there were 20 bowling teams signed up.

To volunteer to become a mentor or for more information, call BBBS at 217-355-2227.

