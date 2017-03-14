Village board expected to change microloan program

RANTOUL — The village board will be asked to approve changes to the microloan program at this week’s meeting that will include higher maximum loan amounts and expanded parameters of what purposes the loans can be used for.

Under the proposal, a loan minimum would be set at $7,500, while the maximum would increase from $50,000 to $100,000.

The minimum-maximum loan interest rate would range from 2 percent to 10 percent as recommended by the lending officials serving on the microloan committee.

Inventory and working capital would now be included as eligible expenses.

The village board would have final approval of the loans with recommendations from the microloan board. Previously, the microloan committee approved the loans.

Administration of the program will continue through Bank of Rantoul, but all applications will now come through village staff.

“Our goal is to continue to ensure the program meets the objectives of supporting job creation and increased property values and sales tax revenue to the community,” Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said in his written report to the village board.



Early separation program

Fiegenschuh is also asking for establishment of an early-separation incentive health insurance program to be offered to village employees who are at least 60 years of age with at least 20 years total service to the village.

If an employee opts to participate in the program, the village would cover 40 percent of the health insurance costs of the employee and family insurance for two years.

Employees would not be allowed to take a more expensive plan than they are enrolled in at the time of their leaving the village.

The program would go into effect May 1, and employees would have until Aug. 1 to enter the program. It would be irreversible. The employee could remain with the village through April 30, 2018 — the end of the village’s fiscal year.

If every eligible employee enrolls in the program, it would save the village up to $184,000 a year for two years, Fiegenschuh said, adding he can’t guarantee any of the employees will participate.

“One position that is deemed irreplaceable would be replaced at a lower pay rate,” Fiegenschuh said. “All the positions deemed not irreplaceable would not be replaced permanently or at the very minimum would not be replaced for a minimum of two years.”

Fiegenschuh said the program is not IMRF retirement-related.



Planning, zoning commissions to be merged

The board will also be asked to approve a joint planning and zoning commission consisting of Mike Daugherty, Ken Waters, Allen Jones, Jim Johnson, Ron Loy, Brenda Crane and Mark Wilkerson.

The terms of Daugherty, Waters and Jones would expire in 2019, while the terms of Johnson and Loy would expire in 2020 and Crane and Wilkerson in 2021.

The planning and zoning commissions had previously operated as separate entities.



Transmission line to be added

The board will also be asked to approve a design engineering agreement with BHMG Engineers, Arnold, Mo., for $74,400.

The company will design a 69-kilovolt transmission line from the existing 69-kilovolt line along the south side of U.S. 136, beginning west of Evans Road, to the industrial park substation, west of Jeld-Wen. The 1,600-foot line would consist of self-support poles and direct embedded poles.

The project also provides for the construction of a second 69-kilovolt source into the industrial substation on the west side of Jeld-Wen that would provide an alternate means to serve the substation and the Prospect substation.

“Having increased system flexibility will improve system and service reliability to the village’s industrial customers and offer a means to better ensure service restoration should a storm similar to the spring 2014 event reoccur,” public works director Greg Hazel said in his written report to the board.



Water meter replacement project

The board will also be asked to approve a $186,211 contract with HD Waterworks, Washington, Ill., to supply for the next phase of the water meter replacement project in the village.

Professional Meters Inc. is scheduled to replace the residential water meters in late March.

