Public can meet, greet village candidates Saturday

RANTOUL — Got a question for a candidate for Rantoul mayor or village board? Now’s your chance.

A meet-and-greet time with those candidates will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Rantoul American Legion Post 287.

Running for mayor in the April 4 election are incumbent Chuck Smith, former mayor Neal Williams and current village trustee Gary Wilson.

Candidates for three four-year terms on the village board include John Gaffney, Sam Hall, Rich Medlen, Ken Turner, Merle Wilson and Terry Workman. All but Turner are newcomers.

The event is sponsored by Rantoul Concerned Citizens. Rene Dunn, a member of the Concerned Citizens group, said food will be available, provided by the American Legion.

Dunn said all candidates for mayor and village board have confirmed they will be present except for Medlen.

The meet-and-greet time will be held “basically to provide local Rantoul residents ... a more personal encounter (with the candidates),” Dunn said.

She said some members of the public didn’t feel they were able to adequately meet with those running for local office following the February candidate forum held at J.W. Eater Junior High School.

“It will be an informal meeting in which people can mingle with the candidates,” Dunn said.

“One of the goals of the Concerned Citizens is to help residents to be abreast of (things going on in Rantoul) ... who might not otherwise choose to reach out to village government.”

The Rantoul American Legion building is located at 1132 N. Century Blvd.

