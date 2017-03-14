Fisher residents question board about selling water systems

FISHER — Now that village officials have mailed an informational letter to every water customer in town, several residents appeared before Fisher Village Board at its most recent meeting. They had questions about the proposed sale of the village’s water and sewer systems.

Vern Zehr was under the impression that a contractor would run the systems rather than being a sale and asked about the length of the contract. He wanted to know if the village and property owners would be giving up any water and mineral rights they had and would like to hear about the experiences of other towns that have sold their systems. He was also concerned about customer service.

Wayne and Joan Cox said they were concerned about the Mahomet aquifer and how it would be impacted by a sale. Wayne Cox said he wondered if the water could someday be pumped out of state if a private company takes over the systems.

He told the board, “I hope you take the time to delve into all the issues. We must think ahead 50 years and how this will impact our grandchildren. Fisher sits on a very special place (on the aquifer). It’s possible private companies could own the entire aquifer,” Cox said.

Joan Cox told the board the letter outlined no reasons to keep the systems. She said she wanted to give the board some rationale for not selling.

She also noted the importance of the aquifer and what she learned about how well it recharges right at Fisher in part because of the Sangamon River. She said she would email the board members with more reasons not to sell.

Mike Oakley asked the board how it got to such a point that it needs to spend so much money on the systems. He asked if it was deferred maintenance.

A village task force for near- and long-term planning foresees big expenditures to update both systems in coming years. That group estimated the village might need to spend up to $4 million in the next five-10 years.

Mayor Milt Kelly said upgrades need to be done because of the age of the systems. The sewer system went in 50 years ago, and the water system is far older than that. Kelly said the village never knows what new environmental requirements will be demanded by the state agency.

Kelly recapped what the board has done so far. Last month it approved an ordinance so it can send out requests for proposals to two private companies, American Water and Aqua America, to seek bids for the water and sewer systems.

“Our goal is to provide the best service at the best rates for the least price,” he said.

He said rates will go up no matter if the systems are sold or retained.

A consultant has estimated the village would need to raise its rates for water and sewage usage of 5,000 gallons a month by fiscal 2018 to $99.64. He estimated either company would need to charge $93 monthly. Currently a user of that much water pays $53.

Trustee Mike Baylor, who will succeed Kelly as mayor (he is running unopposed) wants residents to know that if the systems aren’t sold, rates will need to increase by 50 percent next year, 40 percent the year after that, with some increase likely following the third year out.

Company proposals must be returned to the village by 9 a.m. March 27. Then trustees will have three days to review proposals before meeting in executive session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Should the board enter into negotiations with one of the companies, there will be public hearings along the way.

It is estimated Fisher could earn $4.5-$5 million for the sale. Kelly would like a purchase agreement contracted by August because the Illinois Commerce Commission often takes six-nine months to approve such a sale.

The incentive for companies to buy up small systems in the Illinois Public Utilities Act expires in June 2018. That provision allows a company to be reimbursed by all of its customers for the purchase of small systems and capital improvements made to them. The company then can justify rate increases before the Illinois Commerce Commission.



Offer for electronics recycling

4-H leader Paula Zwilling told the board her group, the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher, is willing to conduct an electronics recycling drive but needs a place where collected items can be stored and locked up.

She said a company is willing to bring a trailer for $100 to Fisher for an April 22 — Earth Day — drive but would not be able to return that day to pick up the items because it will be conducting multiple drives that day.

Zwilling said the Commerce building at the Fisher fairgrounds would fit the requirements, but it is rented out through May as it provides winter storage for residents.

She said the youth in the club are willing to provide labor all day but can’t provide security later on.

The board officially told her it supported the drive but it doesn’t have a place either. When the village sponsors town-wide clean-ups and provides Dumpster service, it too experiences problems with people dumping things such as tires.

Bayler and Trustee Jason Mathias met with Zwilling after the meeting and said they would try to come up with solutions. One might be to delay the drive until May or to find a local business with the necessary secured space to host the drive.

Also the board set a finance committee meeting for 6:30 p.m. April 5 to go over the budget for the next fiscal year.

Also trustee Brock Deer presented Police Chief Steve Bein with a plaque honoring the department for raising $5,088 for Special Olympics.

“The community has been really receptive to this,” Bein said.

