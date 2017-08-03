Senator's staff to be in Rantoul

RANTOUL — Staff members of State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) will be at the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office Tuesday, March 14.

They will be available to speak with area residents from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bennett’s staff holds office hours the second Tuesday of every month to assist residents with state and local issues. They will be present to help Rantoul residents with concealed carry applications, inquiries with the Illinois Department of Employment Security, health care, veteran or disability issues, Medicare paperwork, foreclosure prevention assistance and much more.

Area residents are welcome to stop by the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce building to receive assistance with needed services.

To view a complete list of upcoming events visit www.SenatorBennett.com or call Senator Bennett’s Champaign office at (217) 355-5252.

The chamber office is located at 120 E. Sangamon Ave.





