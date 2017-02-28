New Ludlow center awaits inspections before seniors can use it

LUDLOW — While the new Ludlow Community Center is open, it hasn’t been available to use for senior citizen Peace Meals.

The village board learned the building needed to be inspected first by Peace Meal officials and the county public health department.

Work continues to furnish and equip the center. A total of $15,340 is remaining in the fire recovery fund.

“We still have some items to buy like a desk or two and some file cabinets,” Mayor Pete Walker said. “We might use some of that money for the building. We’ve got to hook up our phone and internet lines.”

Walker told the board his brother-in-law, Corey Tavenner of Corey’s Custom Clocks, rural Paxton, will donate a custom-made clock for the community center. Also, friends of Walker plan to donate a country scene picture for the center.

The board discussed a request to use the center on Saturday nights for cards. The board did not favor the proposal.

The board voted to repeal the village’s cannabis ordinance and use the state statute instead.

Walker said village attorney Jack Waaler recommended the change.

“If you can use state law if (a suspect possesses 10 grams or more), then the state’s attorney will prosecute it, and we don’t have to prosecute it,” Walker said.

Board member Randy Alesia discussed plans for the village’s Fourth of July celebration and the need for volunteers, donations and additional help.

