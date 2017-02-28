Fisher formally seeking proposals to sell water, sewer system

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board approved an ordinance so it can send out requests for proposals to two private companies, American Water and Aqua America, to seek bids for its water and sewer systems. But at least one trustee said she thinks the board is “moving way too fast.”

Mayor Milt Kelly pointed out the board’s consultant outlined a timeline to follow so any sale could be finalized by June 2018, when a state law sunsets that gives companies incentives to make such purchases.

The board requested proposals be returned to it by 9 a.m. March 27. That will give the companies the required 30 days after newspaper publication of a legal notice of the village’s intent to solicit bids. Then trustees will have three days to review proposals before meeting in executive session at 7 p.m. March 29.

Village attorney Marc Miller said that meeting should be conducted in executive session because the board will discuss selling its property. The board could decide which company’s offer to pursue if one is found acceptable. But the board does not need to announce publicly which company it chooses, and from there Miller said, “negotiations begin.”

Trustee Deb Estes said she was concerned with the pace at which the village has moved since Kelly first spoke to the board in October about the possibility of selling the systems after he returned from the Illinois Municipal League conference.

“This is one of the biggest things we’ve ever done,” Estes said. “It took us six months to create a liquor ordinance and all kinds of public hearings” after the village voted to allow the sale of liquor. Trustee Roger Ponton said he also “felt a little rushed.”

“I think we should send a letter to every meter owner right now,” Estes said.

Kelly stressed that seeking proposals is not committing the village to a sale. He said there will be public hearings along the way and that sending a letter to residents is a possibility.

Estes also asked Miller about things in the request for proposal that she didn’t see that she found in other RFPs she researched. She said there was nothing about employees and severance pay if they weren’t kept on by the buyer. Miller said things like that and freezing water rates for a period of time can both be negotiated.

Should the village select a buyer and begin negotiating, Miller said that is when consultant Gerald Hartman should be brought in. The village could contract with him to guide it through the sale, but that will cost about $20,000, a cost usually picked up by the buyer. Kelly said the board could decide to approve a contract between it and Hartman on March 29.

Hartman estimates Fisher could earn $4.5-$5 million for the sale.

Said Kelly, “I think these companies want this business, and the bids will be good enough.”

Part of what the village would be paying Hartman to do is come to Fisher, meet with the board and usher the negotiations with the prospective buyer.

Kelly would like a purchase agreement contracted by August. He said Hartman said the Illinois Commerce Commission often takes six to nine months to approve such a sale.

The incentive for companies to buy up small systems in the Illinois Public Utilities Act expires in June 2018. That provision allows a company to be reimbursed by all its customers for the purchase of small systems and capital improvements made to them. The company then can justify rate increases before the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Also at the meeting the board decided not to explore the consolidation of its two water systems with the Sangamon Valley Public Water District.

It left the window open to do so if the water and sewer systems aren’t sold. But Kelly noted the board would lose control of its own systems with no monetary compensation. “This is not an attractive option,” he said.



In addition to the estimated $4.5-$5 million proceeds for the sale, Hartman said the return of the two village-owned properties to the tax rolls could generate up to $26,000 additional tax income yearly to the general fund. Also, the village could earn money through a 2-3 percent franchise fee the company would pay for using right-of-ways and streets that could come to some $30,000 annually.

The village task force for near- and long term planning foresees big expenditures to update both systems in coming years. That group estimated the village might need to spend up to $4 million in the next five to 10 years. Trustees acknowledge rates will have to increase whether system is sold or kept.

Hartman estimated the village would need to raise its rates for water and sewage usage of 5,000 gallons a month by fiscal 2018 to $99.64. He estimated either company would need to charge $93 monthly. Currently a user of that much water pays $53. Any rate increases by a private entity must be approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission.

