County board member to visit Fisher

FISHER — Jim Goss of Mahomet will host a meet and greet at the Fisher Village Hall (100 E School Street) from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2.
All residents of the district are welcome to attend.
Goss was appointed to the county board for District 1. There will be a short discussion on upcoming county ballot initiatives for the April 4 vote.
