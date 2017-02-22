Legislation seeks to memorialize I-57 shootout overpass

PAXTON — State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, has introduced legislation to memorialize an Interstate 57 overpass south of Paxton that was near the scene of a bloody Saturday night gunfight almost 38 years ago.



HJR 21 would designate the overpass at 200 North Road south of Paxton as the “McCarter-Caisse-Vice-Hale Memorial Overpass.”



The first three names are men who were killed at the scene in a shootout with members of a Michigan family who were en route to their grandmother’s funeral in Mississippi.



Illinois State Trooper Michael McCarter had been with the Illinois State Police for nine years at the time. He was survived by his wife and a son.



William Caisse, a Vietnam veteran who had been a Paxton police officer for three years, left a wife, son and two daughters.



Donald Vice, a civilian who was riding with Trooper McCarter, his brother-in-law, left six sons.



Larry Hale, who is still a part-time Paxton police officer, was wounded in the gun battle.



Two members of the Mississippi-bound family, David and Cleveland Lampkin, also were killed in the incident on the night of April 7, 1979.



One brother, Monroe Lampkin, survived. Now 81 years old, he is serving a life sentence at the Stateville Correctional Center.



Bennett, 60, said he was in his first year of teaching — at a middle school in northern Illinois — when the shootout occurred.



“That was the craziest thing that happened in our area. Things like that don’t happen very often in small towns, and thank God for that,” he said. “It’s well past time we did this. Let’s honor these folks the best way we can for giving their lives for the community. It was a very sad day.”

tkacich@news-gazette.com