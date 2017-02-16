RANTOUL — A village of Rantoul ordinance update public meeting will be held 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Rantoul Village Hall, 333 S. Tanner St.

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission staff will host the public meeting and will review and discuss proposed draft amendments for the Rantoul zoning ordinance update.

The meeting is open to the public. Questions are welcome.