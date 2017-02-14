New HR director's first task: Recruit a new police chief

RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul’s new human resources director will get her feet wet early.

Katherine Johnston, who was introduced to the village board at last week’s study session, will be tasked with recruiting a replacement for Police Chief Erman Blevins, who recently resigned.

“She’s been a rock star so far,” Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said. “Some day she’s going to be sitting in my chair, probably.”

Johnston worked with the village’s public works department for about 16 months.

A native of Rantoul, Johnston is working toward a master’s degree in business administration.

Johnston said she believes the police chief search “will be a great learning experience. I’m excited to get moving.”

She said no time frame has been set for hiring a new police chief.

Blevins resigned Jan. 20, less than a year after starting the job. He did not give a reason for the resignation.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

