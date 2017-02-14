Early voting times set for April 4 election

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Early voting in Rantoul for the April 4 consolidated election will begin Friday, March 31, at the First United Methodist Church Gathering Place (steel building to the east of the church).
The church is located at 200 S. Century Blvd.
The hours of early voting will be:
Friday, March 31 — noon-5 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 — 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday, April 2 — 1-4 p.m.
Monday, April 3 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Voting hours for the general election will be 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
