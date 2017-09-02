Fisher committee hears third option for Fisher water, sewer services

FISHER — There may be a third option for Fisher to manage its water and sewer services. That’s what officials of the Sangamon Valley Public Water District told the Fisher Village Board meeting as the water and wastewater committee.

Vice Chairman Bud Parkhill of the district board asked the trustees if they would consider exploring the consolidation of the two systems into one district that could be beneficial to both. Sangamon Valley serves 1,750 customers in unincorporated subdivisions to the north of the village of Mahomet.

Parkhill said such consolidated districts are common in western and southern Illinois. He said the district is solvent, has a fairly new water plant that now is at just 50 percent capacity and capital improvement and true depreciation funds to address future needs.

General Manager Kerry Gifford said he didn’t foresee piping fresh water between the two areas — the district boundaries extend to County Road 2400 North; Fisher sits alongside U. S. 136, 3000 North. But he said a regional sewer plant might make sense, and Sangamon Valley foresees needing a new plant in five to 10 years.

Village trustees gave no indication of their opinions of pursuing such a consolidation. They asked questions of the three Sangamon Valley officials and planned to discuss the matter at the regular board meeting.

The village’s attorney is officially seeking a private company buyer for its water and sewer systems. Attorney Marc Miller has sent an “offer-to-sell solicitation” to two private companies, American Water and Aqua America.

Trustee Deb Estes read from a report prepared by Gerald Hartman of Florida who recently analyzed the feasibility of privatizing Fisher’s water and sewer systems.

Estes said Hartman indicated in the report that one advantage in consolidating in a non-profit agency would be increased ability to borrow money.

Gifford said the consolidation could result in “economies of scale” for purchases. Both Gifford and Fisher public works head Ron Ragle said uncertainties about new environmental requirements could result in increased costs for both systems.

Current bill for a customer who uses 5,000 gallons of water monthly in Sangamon Valley is $75.33, while in Fisher it is $55.66.

Ragle estimates the village might need to spend up to $4 million in the next five to 10 years for improvements. Fisher trustees acknowledge rates will have to increase whether the system is sold or kept.

Hartman in his report estimated the village would need to raise its rates for water and sewage usage of 5,000 gallons a month by fiscal 2018 to $99.64. He estimated either company would need to charge $93 monthly. Fisher serves 880 customers — about half the base of Sangamon Valley.

Analyst Hartman estimated Fisher could earn $4.5-$5 million for the sale. He said the return of the two village-owned properties to the tax rolls could generate up to $26,000 additional tax income yearly to the general fund. Also, the village could earn money through a 2-3 percent franchise fee the company would pay for using right-of-ways and streets that could come to some $30,000 annually.

Parkhill told the trustees could maintain control of their systems if they consolidate rather than sell. Were the consolidation to go through, a new board would be created with representatives both from Fisher and Sangamon Valley.

news@rantoulpress.com

