Village might pay back federal revolving loan money

RANTOUL — The village board will be asked to consider termination of the U.S. Economic Development Administration revolving loan program and review changes to the zoning ordinance at its Tuesday, Feb. 7, study session.

The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., will be held at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St., and is open to the public.

Elimination of the EDA revolving loan fund would require the village to pay back EDA about $1.26 million while retaining about $422,840.

Last summer, EDA conducted a review of the revolving loan fund program and discovered problems that would require correction if the village hopes to retain the program under stricter RLF rules.

The board will also hear from representatives of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission who will review an amendment proposed for the village zoning ordinance and map.

The changes are designed to achieve a more modern zoning ordinance, improving its readability and usefulness.

The board is also expected to hear a proposed amendment to the public safety pension fee that was recently enacted; consider a resolution for the police pension bond; and approve an internal loan for the northwest outfall storm project.

Other topic items will include adopting a resolution for the routes of parades to be held this year in Rantoul; a no-parking order on Innovation Road; an engineering agreement for Broadmeadow Road; the purchase of two substation circuit breakers; a motion to enter closed session to discuss the minutes of meetings lawfully closed under the Open Meetings Act; and a motion to enter closed session to consider the purchase or lease of property, including meetings held to discuss whether a parcel should be acquired.

Any action taken by the board would occur at the regular meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the municipal building.

