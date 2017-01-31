Fisher to seek buyer for water, sewer systems

FISHER — The Fisher Village Board authorized its attorney to seek a buyer for its water and sewer systems. Attorney Marc Miller will create an “offer-to-sell solicitation” to two private companies, American Water and Aqua America.

In a special meeting last week, the board combed through a report prepared by Gerald Hartman of Florida. The report analyzed the feasibility of privatizing Fisher’s water and sewer systems. Hartman’s recommendation — sell.

Hartman estimates Fisher could earn $4.5-$5 million for the sale. He said the return of the two village-owned properties to the tax rolls could generate up to $26,000 additional tax income yearly to the general fund. Also, the village could earn money through a 2-3 percent franchise fee the company would pay for using right-of-ways and streets that could come to some $30,000 annually.

Miller said he will use information from Hartman to generate the first document. The board could gauge the interest by the companies, and if trustees thought the sale price wouldn’t be what Hartman predicted, it would proceed no further.

But Hartman’s services to shepherd the village through any sale would total about $20,000. If a company decides to buy the systems, those and any other Hartman expenses would be picked up by the buyer.

Hartman sketched a time line for the selling process. If Miller’s solicitation offer goes out by the end of the month, Hartman estimates the sale could be completed by February of next year. Completing the sale by then is important because an important incentive for companies to buy up small systems in the Illinois Public Utilities Act expires in June 2018.

That provision allows a company to be reimbursed by all its customers for the purchase of small systems and capital improvements made to them. The company then can justify rate increases before the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Miller said he sees the law as a way to bail out small systems across the state when the state has little money to offer in the way of grants.

The village task force for near- and long-term planning foresees big expenditures to update both systems in coming years. That group estimated the village might need to spend up to $4 million in the next five to 10 years.

Trustees acknowledge rates will have to increase whether system is sold or kept. Hartman estimated the village would need to raise its rates for water and sewage usage of 5,000 gallons a month by fiscal 2018 to $99.64. He estimated either company would need to charge $93 monthly.

Currently a user of that much water pays $53. Any rate increases by a private entity must be approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Trustee Deb Estes says it is a “no-brainer” to pursue the next step. But she said she thought the potential sales figure would be higher. She said any sales proceeds would have to be banked to pay off current indebtedness. But she said two of the bonds won’t be called until 2020 and there would be a penalty for paying them off early.

Estes said she had some concerns about budgeting in the general fund in the case of a sale.

Oakwood has recently sold its water and sewer systems to a private company for $2.2 million. But rates there are due to increase sharply in March.

Rates were frozen for two years after that sale. Fisher could negotiate a similar freeze in the contract with whichever company buys the systems.

