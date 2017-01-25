Bennett supports Danville casino

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Senate heard testimony Wednesday regarding a plan that would expand gaming in Illinois with one casino headed for Danville.

The measure, Senate Bill 7, is a part of the Senate’s grand bargain package. State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) represents Danville and sits on the Senate Gaming Committee.



“A casino and the development that comes with it could really give a boost to the Danville community,” Bennett said. “This could be a much-needed infusion of jobs for both the construction and operation of the Danville casino.”



Mayor Scott Eisenhauer of Danville was also at the hearing, giving testimony about how the plan would affect the Danville community.



“This is really about job opportunities for communities like Danville,” Eisenhauer said. “The total amount of construction jobs would be 600, and the total number of permanent jobs would be 800.”



The package of bills being debated as a part of the grand bargain includes funding for MAP grants, funding for higher education and a property tax freeze.

