Rantoul parks group spent $4,570 on dissolution effort

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
RANTOUL — The group that almost dissolved the Rantoul Park District reports it spent $4,570 on the effort.
The Friends of Rantoul Parks, headed by Champaign County Board member Jack Anderson, actually got a ballot question passed in the Nov. 8 election, only to learn later that it mistakenly relied on an old state law to do so.
Last week Circuit Judge Tom Difanis signed off on an order, agreed to by all parties involved, that overturned the park district dissolution result.
So the park district will remain in operation, apparently including the money-losing Brookhill golf course north of Rantoul, which was the main point of contention among the Friends of Rantoul Parks.
The anti-park district group spent $4,570 on postcards, direct mail and an ad in the Rantoul Press. It got almost all of its campaign contributions from five individuals and a business: $2,200 from William Schlueter of Fisher, $1,000 from Ken Roessler of Rantoul, $500 from James Gardner of Rantoul, $300 from Anderson, $200 from former village board member Herman Fogal, and $200 from L&R Rentals of Rantoul.
Anderson said Tuesday that he asked to have the election result reversed “because there’s no reason for anybody to spend any more money on this. We’ll just let it go.”
But if there is no change in the way the park district operates, he said, he’ll try for another dissolution vote.
“If things don’t change, we plan to go back to the ballot box in November ’18,” Anderson said, “and I know we can get the votes, and we won’t have to spend as much money because we’ve educated a majority of the people about the issue. We’ll continue to educate along the way and watch what the park district does.”
Wow, the media continues to show the people just how biased they are. Willing to dig into who supported the Friends of Rantoul Parks as private individuals who believe the Park District was in fact spending their tax money in a very non-fiscally responsible way, while turning a blind eye to a governmental taxing body continuing to tax all Rantoul residents for the benefit of a few golfers and losing close $1,000,000 of TAXPAYER dollars in the last few years. Shame on you.
Where were you Mr Kacich year after year when the Park District continually lost tax money due Brookhill GC expenses, while ignoring their other parks? Oh you reported it, after someone told you, but you would have never investigated as you did this article. Where were you when it was discovered the Park Board members were playing for free on the taxpayers dime, in violation of Illinois law? Again, not even an opinion from you. Someone once said the the press was the fourth arm of the checks and balances of government, to make sure the government body was doing what was legal and for good the majority of people they represent. But now it's becoming clearer that they are just the government's lackey and do what they are told to do. Naming the supporters has nothing to do with the referendum descison and, is nothing but a weak attempt to divide, embarrass and disguing it as "news". Those supporters have nothing to be ashamed of, and over 2000 Rantoul voters agreed, no matter what the ruling was. Again, shame on you and the editor for allowing this story to be printed.
Did you ask Mr Workman and Mr Frizol, who funded their lawsuit, and how much they spent? No of course not. Chicago lawyers don't come cheap. You have obviously chosen your side, something that the " media" is absolutely not supposed to do. Again shame on you.
The only thing you got right was the the description of Brookhill GC as " money losing". But you probably don't live in Rantoul so it's not your tax money, so who cares, right?
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.