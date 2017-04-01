Rantoul parks group spent $4,570 on dissolution effort

RANTOUL — The group that almost dissolved the Rantoul Park District reports it spent $4,570 on the effort.

The Friends of Rantoul Parks, headed by Champaign County Board member Jack Anderson, actually got a ballot question passed in the Nov. 8 election, only to learn later that it mistakenly relied on an old state law to do so.

Last week Circuit Judge Tom Difanis signed off on an order, agreed to by all parties involved, that overturned the park district dissolution result.

So the park district will remain in operation, apparently including the money-losing Brookhill golf course north of Rantoul, which was the main point of contention among the Friends of Rantoul Parks.

The anti-park district group spent $4,570 on postcards, direct mail and an ad in the Rantoul Press. It got almost all of its campaign contributions from five individuals and a business: $2,200 from William Schlueter of Fisher, $1,000 from Ken Roessler of Rantoul, $500 from James Gardner of Rantoul, $300 from Anderson, $200 from former village board member Herman Fogal, and $200 from L&R Rentals of Rantoul.

Anderson said Tuesday that he asked to have the election result reversed “because there’s no reason for anybody to spend any more money on this. We’ll just let it go.”

But if there is no change in the way the park district operates, he said, he’ll try for another dissolution vote.

“If things don’t change, we plan to go back to the ballot box in November ’18,” Anderson said, “and I know we can get the votes, and we won’t have to spend as much money because we’ve educated a majority of the people about the issue. We’ll continue to educate along the way and watch what the park district does.”

