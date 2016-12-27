Six candidates to seek 3 seats on Thomasboro board

Thomasboro residents will choose from among six candidates for three seats on the village board in the April 4 election.

On the final day of filing last Monday, Cindy Brotherton, Howard “Mickey” Wilson, Dallas Johnson, Ronda Scott, Kyle Henegar and Trent Sage had filed.

Henegar and Wilson are incumbents. The other incumbent trustee, Jeff Robertson, did not file for re-election.

Village Clerk Jeremy Reale conducted a lottery with the assistance of Treasurer Leon Albers to determine the order of the final two names on the ballot due to both filing within the last hour of the filing period last Monday. Henegar received the fifth ballot position and Sage the last.

Newcomer W. Tyler Evans is the lone candidate for mayor. Incumbent Brad Morris said he would not seek re-election as he has moved out of the community.

In Ludlow, three incumbents filed for three open positions on the village board.

Filing were Nancy Cox, William Brian Bina and Randy Alesia.

In Gifford, four candidates had filed for as many seats on the village board.

Incumbents filing for re-election to four-year terms were Stacy Severins, Dustin Ehler and Rich McFadden. Newcomer Devan Hammond filed for a two-year term on the board, according to County Clerk Diane Baker.

