The Ws have it: Names of Wilson, Workman picked first in Rantoul village ballot lottery

RANTOUL — The name of Gary Wilson will appear first on the ballot in the race for mayor of Rantoul in the April 4 election.

In a lottery conducted Tuesday morning by Village Clerk Mike Graham and witnesed by the Rev Paul Simpkins, Wilson’s name was selected first. The lottery was necessary because all three mayoral candidates were present to file nominating petitions at the opening of filing Monday, Dec. 12. The filing deadline ended Dec. 19.

Appearing next will be the name of Neal Williams, followed by the name of Charles “Chuck” Smith.

Wilson is a current Rantoul Village Board member, while Williams is a former mayor of Rantoul, and Smith is the present mayor.



Village board lottery

For village board, the name of Terry Workman will appear first.

Three candidates will be elected.

The other names will appear in the following order: Sam Hall, Rich Medlen, Ken Turner and Merle Wilson.

A sixth candidate, John Gaffney, was not included in the lottery as he was not present to file when the clerk’s office opened last Monday.

Montel Pelmore, who had picked up a nominating petition, opted not to file.

Turner is the lone incumbent running for village board. The terms of Gary Wilson and Tony Brown will also expire. Brown opted not to seek re-election.



Library candidates

Four candidates have filed for three open seats with six-year terms while one person has filed for a four-year term on the Rantoul Public Library Board.

Filing for six-year terms are Michael Flanagon of the 300 block of Naples Drive, William Wagner Jr. of the 400 block of North High Street, Anita Hochberger of the 1600 block of Symington Drive and Jessica Holmes of the 300 block of Mary Alice Road.

Filing for a four-year term (for which two seats are open) is Lynne Larkin of the 1600 block of Golfview Road.

All the candidates but Hochberger are newcomers.

