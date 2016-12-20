Old bank building will be demolished downtown

Rantoul Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh told the board in his monthly report that he and Economic Development Director Rebecca Motley had met with an architect to help put together some potential designs for the old bank building downtown after it is demolished.

The village recently took possession of the property.

The design could include more community meeting space with the options of a community garden, a recreation splash pad, a place for vendors and food trucks and a common location for community art or historical markers.

Site restoration, signage and striping in the spring are all that remain for completion of the shared-use path that was installed this fall at Rudzinski Park, Fiegenschuh said.

Eighty percent of the project was funded through an ITEP grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation. He said the path is part of the village’s goal to increase local property values.



Broadmeadow-Indian Hills update

A work update was provided on the Broadmeadow drainage improvements and street rehabilitation.

The two-phase project is divided at Sunview Road. Fiegenschuh said west-end storm water replacement and the reconstruction of Broadmeadow, which have been “a challenge,” have been completed.

On the east end, “Storm water tile replacement has progresed westward to Gerald, where the work has been suspended for the winter.”

The sanitary sewer project at Indian Hills was completed in mid-November.

Public works Director Greg Hazel said the roadway pavement repair associated with the sanitary sewer project has been halted for now due to the recent bitter temperatures.

“The contractor’s work, which includes final pavement replacement and restoration, will be suspended until better weather returns in the spring,” Hazel said.



Update on new position

Fiegenschuh said he plans to have the neighborhood services coordinator and HR manager hired by early January.

He said one of the finalists pulled out of consideration. Another of the finalists is already employed by the village. If that person is hired for the new position, the previous position would be eliminated.



Comptroller’s report

Comptroller Scot Brandon said the village has been working with the Rantoul City Schools and Rantoul Township High School districts and the county board of review regarding the assessed valuation of the Golfview Village property.

The property owners had sought a reduction in their assessed valuation, which was denied by the board of review. However, Golfview requested a hearing to appeal that decision.

Brandon said October had been the best month so far for the local motor fuel tax, with 65,000 more gallons sold during the month this year compared to the same month last year.



Police chief’s report

Police Chief Erman Blevins said the police department recently conducted an investigation into drugs and weapons offenses in a storage unit that resulted in the arrest and seizure of several items.

They included a .25-caliber semi-automatic hangun; a .223-caliber AR-15 rifle; a 12-gauge shotgun; a .357-caliber revolver; multiple rounds of ammunition of various caliber; 14 ounces of cocaine valued at more than $20,000; two automobiles, U.S. currency and items that were purchased with proceeds from the sale of controlled substances.

“This was one of the largest drug and weapons cases in recent Rantoul police history,” Blevins said.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



